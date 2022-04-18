LOOKOUT PM: A new era at Coastal Watershed, COVID cases climb slightly, and Grace moves again
If you're reading this email, tell me your favorite coffee beverage — and don't say caramel macchiato. Shoot me a text at our breaking news Subtext channel.
ICYMI: Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store
Worth listening to: Amid sweeping market changes and technological turmoil, the neighborhood record store improbably finds a way to survive. Wallace Baine digs in.
➤ MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month
COVID Dashboard: Cases moving up, California delays K-12 vaccine mandate
The latest: Cases are slightly ticking upwards while California decides to put off the vaccine mandate for K-12 students until at least July 2023. Get all the details here.
➤ COVID Dashboard: UCSC drops mask mandate; second boosters widely available
The tremors of the Santa Cruz housing market: Why our affordability reporter is on the hunt yet again
Back at it again: Just days before signing a long-term lease, this housing reporter lost her rental and had to scrounge for a new home. Follow Grace on her ongoing journey to find an affordable place to live in Santa Cruz. Grace’s housing saga continues here.
➤ How many homes are for sale in Santa Cruz County? Just 130 — one of the lowest numbers in 10 years
‘We’ve turned our backs on the river’: Laurie Egan works to revive, transform the San Lorenzo River
Vaccines: As she takes over as executive director of the Coastal Watershed Council, Laurie Egan wants to integrate the San Lorenzo River into city life — and wants the community to embrace the river’s possibilities. Read the full Q&A here.
Should I worry about a recession? What Californians should know
Economy: Although the economy is humming, some analysts say that today’s rising inflation could trigger tomorrow’s recession. But what is a recession, and what can you do to prepare? More from the L.A. Times here.
➤ No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily
More from here & elsewhere
➤ Florida judge voids US mask mandate for travel after CDC extension (USA Today)
➤Sutter Health Nurses and Health Care workers go on strike (KION)
➤ Voters asked to approve property assessment for Pajaro flood project (KSBW)
➤Q&A: Do I still need a COVID mask to fly or ride after judge’s ruling (Sentinel)
➤These Bay Area and California billionaires pay a lower effective federal tax rate than you do (SF Gate)
