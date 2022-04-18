LOOKOUT PM: A new era at Coastal Watershed, COVID cases climb slightly, and Grace moves again

Hello once again, everyone.

ICYMI: Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

A portion of Streetlight Records’ vinyl collection. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Worth listening to: Amid sweeping market changes and technological turmoil, the neighborhood record store improbably finds a way to survive. Wallace Baine digs in.

➤ MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month

The latest: Cases are slightly ticking upwards while California decides to put off the vaccine mandate for K-12 students until at least July 2023. Get all the details here.

➤ COVID Dashboard: UCSC drops mask mandate; second boosters widely available

The tremors of the Santa Cruz housing market: Why our affordability reporter is on the hunt yet again

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Back at it again: Just days before signing a long-term lease, this housing reporter lost her rental and had to scrounge for a new home. Follow Grace on her ongoing journey to find an affordable place to live in Santa Cruz. Grace’s housing saga continues here.

➤ How many homes are for sale in Santa Cruz County? Just 130 — one of the lowest numbers in 10 years



‘We’ve turned our backs on the river’: Laurie Egan works to revive, transform the San Lorenzo River

Laurie Egan looks out at the San Lorenzo River from her office. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Vaccines: As she takes over as executive director of the Coastal Watershed Council, Laurie Egan wants to integrate the San Lorenzo River into city life — and wants the community to embrace the river’s possibilities. Read the full Q&A here.

Should I worry about a recession? What Californians should know

Economy: Although the economy is humming, some analysts say that today’s rising inflation could trigger tomorrow’s recession. But what is a recession, and what can you do to prepare? More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily

* * *



