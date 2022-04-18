Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: A new era at Coastal Watershed, COVID cases climb slightly, and Grace moves again

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hello once again, everyone.

If you observed Easter or the start of Passover, I hope your celebration was safe and successful. If you didn’t, then I hope you enjoyed a leisurely weekend and braced for Tax Day. Don’t worry, it’ll all be over soon!

We’ll be facing some chilly weather in the coming days, and possibly a few more showers. That’s okay, though, since the forecast shows temperatures reaching the low 70s this weekend.

If you’re reading this email, tell me your favorite coffee beverage — and don’t say caramel macchiato. Shoot me a text at our breaking news Subtext channel.

Alright then, on to Monday’s headlines ...

ICYMI: Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

A portion of Streetlight Records' vinyl collection.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Worth listening to: Amid sweeping market changes and technological turmoil, the neighborhood record store improbably finds a way to survive. Wallace Baine digs in.

MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month

COVID Dashboard: Cases moving up, California delays K-12 vaccine mandate

Heather Blume

The latest: Cases are slightly ticking upwards while California decides to put off the vaccine mandate for K-12 students until at least July 2023. Get all the details here.

COVID Dashboard: UCSC drops mask mandate; second boosters widely available

The tremors of the Santa Cruz housing market: Why our affordability reporter is on the hunt yet again

Shaun Burns
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Back at it again: Just days before signing a long-term lease, this housing reporter lost her rental and had to scrounge for a new home. Follow Grace on her ongoing journey to find an affordable place to live in Santa Cruz. Grace’s housing saga continues here.

How many homes are for sale in Santa Cruz County? Just 130 — one of the lowest numbers in 10 years

‘We’ve turned our backs on the river’: Laurie Egan works to revive, transform the San Lorenzo River

Laurie Egan looks out at the San Lorenzo River from her office.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Vaccines: As she takes over as executive director of the Coastal Watershed Council, Laurie Egan wants to integrate the San Lorenzo River into city life — and wants the community to embrace the river’s possibilities. Read the full Q&A here.

Should I worry about a recession? What Californians should know

State Sen. Richard Pan prepares to announce a bill that adds COVID vaccines to California's list of required shots for K-12

Economy: Although the economy is humming, some analysts say that today’s rising inflation could trigger tomorrow’s recession. But what is a recession, and what can you do to prepare? More from the L.A. Times here.

No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for travel after CDC extension (USA Today)
Sutter Health Nurses and Health Care workers go on strike (KION)
Voters asked to approve property assessment for Pajaro flood project (KSBW)
Q&A: Do I still need a COVID mask to fly or ride after judge’s ruling (Sentinel)
These Bay Area and California billionaires pay a lower effective federal tax rate than you do (SF Gate)

That’s all I have for you today. Catch you tomorrow, kind readers.

Max Chun
Correspondent

