LOOKOUT PM: Goodles in stores, YES Greenway files police report, and the Warriors’ quest for a permanent home

If the mild dampness in the air today happened to dampen your mood, then I have some unfortunate news for you. More rain is supposed to be on the way this Thursday and Friday but will clear up this weekend!

In the meantime, make sure you have your emergency layers in preparation for low temperatures and intermittent showers. And hey, on the bright side, it could be the perfect weather for some warm, comforting mac and cheese.

Today, Lilly Belli confirmed that Goodles, the Santa Cruz-based mac and cheese company, is now officially available on Target shelves. Catch me heading directly over there after work today.

Lily Belli on Food: Salmon season preview, Goodles at Target and bulk up for Earth Day

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Local food: Goodles’ step forward, commercial salmon season, and new Cruz Kitchen & Taps menu items are a few of the highlights in Lily Belli’s weekly newsletter. See it all here.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Chubbs’ choice chicken, Coffee Conspiracy booted and El Mercado reopens

YES Greenway files police report for defaced campaign signs; opposition calls it a desperation move

(Via YES Greenway)

Trouble on the trail: The contentious debate between the two groups — one for a pedestrian greenway, with the other for rail and trail — became more heated on Tuesday, with YES Greenway accusing its opponents of vandalism. No Way Greenway says there is no proof and that it’s the group’s latest ‘dirty trick.’ Grace has the news.

Talking climate change in Santa Cruz wouldn’t be complete without some focus on how it will affect waves

UCSC researcher Borja Reguero; Sherry Flumerfelt, of the Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust; Valentin Lopez, Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band; and Katherine Seto, UC Santa Cruz assistant professor of environmental studies.

(UCSC)

Ripple effect: Borja Reguero, a UCSC associate researcher who has studied the impact of the warming climate on wave energy, will be one of several speakers at the Confronting Climate Change Conference hosted by UC Santa Cruz starting Thursday. It will focus on climate change impacts on the central coast and highlight the work of local activists, artists and researchers like Reguero. Hillary Ojeda with the Q&A here.

➤ ‘We’ve turned our backs on the river’: Laurie Egan works to revive, transform the San Lorenzo River

Will Warriors stay? Community input on downtown expansion will help decide whether they do and, if so, where

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Crunch time: A temporary facility that has outlived its usefulness for the Santa Cruz Warriors and a city actively updating its downtown footprint has pushed a longstanding discussion to the forefront. The Kaiser Permanente Arena will host a drop-in event Wednesday night to show the community three different potential plans for use of the Warriors’ current site and other locations that a permanent arena could be built. Get the details here.

If you get the coronavirus, how do you get anti-COVID drugs?

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Today: There is no longer a shortage of anti-COVID medications in most locations, California health officials say. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ COVID Dashboard: Cases moving up, California delays K-12 vaccine mandate

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Santa Cruz METRO lifts mask mandate for vaccinated passengers (KSBW)

➤Santa Cruz sets end date for largest homeless camp (Sentinel)

➤ COVID: Masks now optional for travelers in many places, but not all in Bay Area (Mercury)

➤ Outside Lands announces hometown heroes as headliner (SF Gate)

➤ More than 70 percent of Trump’s endorsees believe the 2020 election was fraudulent (FiveThirtyEight)

