Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: 4/20, a local musician’s new identity and new district maps

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Well, hello there, and happy Wednesday,

The weekend’s just around the corner and is shaping up to be bright and sunny. Spend some time outdoors and start getting ready for summer!

As I’m sure you know, today is 4/20, which means Porter Meadows at UC Santa Cruz was the source of a plume of pungent smoke once again.

Our newsroom intern Nik Altenberg was on scene:

Speaking of 4/20, I got the chance to speak with Pete Feurtado Jr., the CEO of Big Pete’s Treats, about how legalization has changed his business and the landscape of recreational use as a whole.

Let’s start off with that, then, shall we? ...

A passion for baking: It’s 4/20, so one of the 30,000 cookies ‘Big Pete’ makes per day can’t be far away

A portion of Streetlight Records' vinyl collection.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Munchies: Santa Cruz-based company Big Pete’s Treats has come a long way from Pete Feurtado’s kitchen on the Westside. Along with the help of son Pete Jr. and daughter Katie, the family business has managed to produce the No. 1 cookie edible in California. See the full Q&A here.

Lookout Update: District maps decided upon for new-look Santa Cruz voting system; so what happens next?

Laurie Egan looks out at the San Lorenzo River from her office.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

System overhaul: The Santa Cruz City Council chose two different maps that will be put to voters on June 7. Santa Cruzans will for the first time vote for a single representative based on the area where they live within the city. They will also decide between the current rotating mayoral system and an independently elected mayor who would serve a four-year term. Grace with the update.

A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government: How we got into this districting ‘mess’ & what happens from here

Promoted Content

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Promoted Content

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Presented by Santa Cruz County Bank

Meet Dead Nettle: Lindsey Wall begins her recording career with a new artistic identity

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Beginning again: Santa Cruz singer-songwriter Lindsey Wall releases her debut album under a stage name that speaks to her love of plants and her image of herself as a tough-minded artist capable of surprising her audience. Wallace has the story.

Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

Student signup banner

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS

Inflation brings California food banks a surge in first-time users on ‘razor’s edge’

Shaun Burns
Xia Moua volunteers at Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services last week. The food bank has seen an increase in demand as inflation drives up costs at the grocery store. (Mackenzie Mays / Los Angeles Times)

Need growing: Food banks are seeing increased demand as spiking prices at grocery stores and gas pumps due to inflation cut into budgets. More from the L.A. Times here.

Promoted Content

YES Greenway: A real opportunity to take climate action now in Santa Cruz County

Rail rendering
Promoted Content

YES Greenway: A real opportunity to take climate action now in Santa Cruz County

Presented by YES Greenway

Inside Lookout: Election season plus new faces, puzzles, & tech

State Sen. Richard Pan prepares to announce a bill that adds COVID vaccines to California's list of required shots for K-12

Upcoming: Our very own Ken Doctor shares the most exciting new things coming to Lookout including election coverage, fentanyl coverage, new team members, and more. Get the full insider scoop here.

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Salinas school district raises money to give shoes for students in need (KSBW)
DOJ appeals federal ruling on transportation mask mandate (KION)
California lawmakers target gunmakers, ghost guns in bills (Sentinel)
Watsonville’s Rylee Gomez named Cal-Hi NorCal softball player of the week (Pajaronian)
The national fight against COVID-19 Isn’t ready to go to the sewers (FiveThirtyEight)

... And this is where I depart. Thanks for reading, and you’ll be hearing from me again tomorrow.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Promoted Content

25+ World class breweries on the Cali Coast: Brewer Weekend kicks off April 22

Central Coast Brewers beers
Promoted Content

25+ World class breweries on the Cali Coast: Brewer Weekend kicks off April 22

Presented by Bay Area Brewers Guild

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.