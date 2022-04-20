LOOKOUT PM: 4/20, a local musician’s new identity and new district maps

Well, hello there, and happy Wednesday,

As I’m sure you know, today is 4/20, which means Porter Meadows at UC Santa Cruz was the source of a plume of pungent smoke once again.

Our newsroom intern Nik Altenberg was on scene:

Hundreds of people gather at UCSC’s Porter Meadow for the return of the annual 4/20 celebration. pic.twitter.com/h8GmUy5mWO — Nik Altenberg (@nik_journalist) April 20, 2022

It’s not only about marijuana at this year’s 4/20 celebration at UCSC. Various campus organizations were present and tabling, non-smokers and smokers alike enjoyed the sunny afternoon. pic.twitter.com/J0Wb1FHXHX — Nik Altenberg (@nik_journalist) April 20, 2022

Speaking of 4/20, I got the chance to speak with Pete Feurtado Jr., the CEO of Big Pete’s Treats, about how legalization has changed his business and the landscape of recreational use as a whole.

Let’s start off with that, then, shall we? ...



A passion for baking: It’s 4/20, so one of the 30,000 cookies ‘Big Pete’ makes per day can’t be far away

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Munchies: Santa Cruz-based company Big Pete’s Treats has come a long way from Pete Feurtado’s kitchen on the Westside. Along with the help of son Pete Jr. and daughter Katie, the family business has managed to produce the No. 1 cookie edible in California. See the full Q&A here.

Laurie Egan looks out at the San Lorenzo River from her office. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

System overhaul: The Santa Cruz City Council chose two different maps that will be put to voters on June 7. Santa Cruzans will for the first time vote for a single representative based on the area where they live within the city. They will also decide between the current rotating mayoral system and an independently elected mayor who would serve a four-year term. Grace with the update.

➤ A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government: How we got into this districting ‘mess’ & what happens from here

Meet Dead Nettle: Lindsey Wall begins her recording career with a new artistic identity

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Beginning again: Santa Cruz singer-songwriter Lindsey Wall releases her debut album under a stage name that speaks to her love of plants and her image of herself as a tough-minded artist capable of surprising her audience. Wallace has the story.

➤ Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

Inflation brings California food banks a surge in first-time users on ‘razor’s edge’

Xia Moua volunteers at Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services last week. The food bank has seen an increase in demand as inflation drives up costs at the grocery store. (Mackenzie Mays / Los Angeles Times)

Need growing: Food banks are seeing increased demand as spiking prices at grocery stores and gas pumps due to inflation cut into budgets. More from the L.A. Times here.

Inside Lookout: Election season plus new faces, puzzles, & tech

Upcoming: Our very own Ken Doctor shares the most exciting new things coming to Lookout including election coverage, fentanyl coverage, new team members, and more. Get the full insider scoop here.

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Salinas school district raises money to give shoes for students in need (KSBW)

➤ DOJ appeals federal ruling on transportation mask mandate (KION)

➤ California lawmakers target gunmakers, ghost guns in bills (Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville’s Rylee Gomez named Cal-Hi NorCal softball player of the week (Pajaronian)

➤ The national fight against COVID-19 Isn’t ready to go to the sewers (FiveThirtyEight)

