LOOKOUT PM: Downtown library update, a new Second Harvest CEO and Rise Together grows

stay tuned tomorrow morning for Part 1 of our series on the fentanyl epidemic that is attacking our community. We've titled it 'Poisoned' for good reason and hope you will read it and then share it with at least a few people you know need to see it — and ask them to share it widely as well.

As part of our public service journalism mission, everyone will have free access to this and subsequent parts of this series.

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

New design: On Thursday, the city will present its most recent design updates to plans for the new downtown library, one part of the downtown library mixed-use project. Groundbreaking for the development is expected for the latter part of 2023. Grace Stetson has the update.

➤ Santa Cruz updates design proposal for much-debated mixed-use library project



Still serving, just in a different way: Erica Padilla-Chavez will move from PVPSA to Second Harvest Food Bank

(PFW Consulting)

New leadership: After seven years with Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance, Erica Padilla-Chavez will continue to serve South County, and Santa Cruz County as a whole, as CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank in Watsonville. Get the details here.

Rise Together adds 11 new members, looks toward the future of equitable access and representation

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Growth: Organized in June 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd, the Rise Together Coalition has focused its collective efforts on advancing racial equity throughout Santa Cruz County. With the additions of 11 new members, the group hopes to expand its reach even further. See the whole story from Grace here.

➤ Diversity united: Official kickoff of Rise Together initiative celebrates a team approach to the equity fight

Weekender: Outside Lands announced; big summer solstice for local music fans; Hunter Thompson at MAH

(Via Motion Pacific)

Coming up: Wallace shares some notable entries in the Outside Lands lineup and discusses the Hunter S. Thompson exhibit coming to the MAH. See his weekly newsletter here.

➤ Meet Dead Nettle: Lindsey Wall begins her recording career with a new artistic identity

California strongly recommends transit masking despite federal changes

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The latest: In guidance updated Wednesday, California health officials strongly recommended that people mask up when using public transit, even though it’s no longer required. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ COVID Dashboard: Cases moving up, California delays K-12 vaccine mandate

