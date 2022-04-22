LOOKOUT PM: ‘Poisoned’ Part 1, Record Store Day and a full plate of ‘Eaters’

Happy Earth Day, readers,

It’s about time for the weekend once again, and I hope that you have something fun or relaxing — or both — planned for the coming days. The forecast still shows the weather to be nice and sunny this weekend, even if it was a little gloomy today.

Before we get into the headlines, some other news from around the county ⬇️

New city manager Matt Huffaker fills a notable #SantaCruz opening with a new chief for @santacruz_fire; is a new police chief next? https://t.co/d2wFyqyrEn pic.twitter.com/A3Kz7cJiXT — Lookout Santa Cruz (@LookoutSCruz) April 22, 2022

City Manager Matt Huffaker announced the appointment of Robert Oatey as the next fire chief for the city of Santa Cruz. He has served in the department since 1999, and has held numerous positions including fire engineer, fire captain, and division chief/fire marshal. Congrats to Robert!

Also, our education correspondent Hillary Ojeda was on scene for a student-hosted environmental summit down at Harvey West Park.

Happy Earth Day Santa Cruz! Here's a look at SC county high school students who hosted their own environmental summit at Harvey West park today. Youth for Environmental Action student leaders spent months planning for the day-long event which included a panel and workshops. pic.twitter.com/xPOVFiY03v — Hillary Ojeda (@hillarymojeda) April 22, 2022

Now that those updates are covered, let’s kick off the headlines with the product of a months-long reporting project ...



As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutions

(Via DEA)

Another epidemic: The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout’s monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Our three-part series begins today. Read Part 1 here.

➤ ‘They deserve to stay safe and alive’: Fentanyl risk, even in marijuana, has county leaders concerned



EATERS DIGEST: Blossom’s farm stand, new brunch spots and grants for small restaurants

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Food lovers, take note: Blossom’s Biodynamic Farm’s farm stand and coffeehouse in Corralitos is full of local goodies, yet another restaurant opens for brunch, Chef Enzo crafts a piña colada-inspired pastry and Food Truck Fridays return. See all Lily has to offer here.

➤ Lily Belli on Food: Salmon season preview, Goodles at Target and bulk up for Earth Day

Student Lookout: Record Store Day, top study spots and a free month of Spotify

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: Check out the details for Record Store Day, some more coffee shop study spots, and a nice Spotify deal in this week’s edition of Student Lookout. See it all here.

➤ Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

CLICK HERE FOR FREE STUDENT ACCESS



Santa Cruz native among seven Californians charged in $150 million COVID aid fraud scheme

(Via Google Maps)

COVID scandal: The Justice Department alleges that Jaimi Jansen of Santa Cruz helped to distribute a fake COVID cure and fake vaccination cards; she was charged with making false statements related to health care. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ COVID Dashboard: Cases moving up, California delays K-12 vaccine mandate

How many California lives were saved by COVID vaccines? Scientists have an answer

Vaccines: Over 10 months, COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 1.5 million infections and about 20,000 deaths in California, a new study estimates. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ It’s official: A second COVID booster is coming to health care providers and pharmacies near you

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled for the ‘foreseeable future’ after decades-long run (Sentinel)

➤ Circle Church housing group expects demolition by summer (Santa Cruz Local)

➤ Big Basin State Park’s redwoods show signs of recovery after the massive CZU wildfire in 2020 (KSBW)

➤ Incarcerated people, attorneys navigating state’s new resentencing laws (Pajaronian)

➤ These remarkable species were saved from the brink of extinction (USA Today)

... And that’s all, folks. Thanks again for reading another week of Lookout content. I’ll be back on Monday.

Max Chun

Correspondent