Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: ‘Poisoned’ Part 1, Record Store Day and a full plate of ‘Eaters’

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Earth Day, readers,

It’s about time for the weekend once again, and I hope that you have something fun or relaxing — or both — planned for the coming days. The forecast still shows the weather to be nice and sunny this weekend, even if it was a little gloomy today.

Before we get into the headlines, some other news from around the county ⬇️

City Manager Matt Huffaker announced the appointment of Robert Oatey as the next fire chief for the city of Santa Cruz. He has served in the department since 1999, and has held numerous positions including fire engineer, fire captain, and division chief/fire marshal. Congrats to Robert!

Also, our education correspondent Hillary Ojeda was on scene for a student-hosted environmental summit down at Harvey West Park.

Now that those updates are covered, let’s kick off the headlines with the product of a months-long reporting project ...

As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutions

Counterfeit prescription pills are attacking people in Santa Cruz County, especially young people.
(Via DEA)

Another epidemic: The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout’s monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Our three-part series begins today. Read Part 1 here.

‘They deserve to stay safe and alive’: Fentanyl risk, even in marijuana, has county leaders concerned

EATERS DIGEST: Blossom’s farm stand, new brunch spots and grants for small restaurants

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Food lovers, take note: Blossom’s Biodynamic Farm’s farm stand and coffeehouse in Corralitos is full of local goodies, yet another restaurant opens for brunch, Chef Enzo crafts a piña colada-inspired pastry and Food Truck Fridays return. See all Lily has to offer here.

Lily Belli on Food: Salmon season preview, Goodles at Target and bulk up for Earth Day

Student Lookout: Record Store Day, top study spots and a free month of Spotify

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: Check out the details for Record Store Day, some more coffee shop study spots, and a nice Spotify deal in this week’s edition of Student Lookout. See it all here.

Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

Santa Cruz native among seven Californians charged in $150 million COVID aid fraud scheme

Shaun Burns
(Via Google Maps)

COVID scandal: The Justice Department alleges that Jaimi Jansen of Santa Cruz helped to distribute a fake COVID cure and fake vaccination cards; she was charged with making false statements related to health care. More from the L.A. Times here.

COVID Dashboard: Cases moving up, California delays K-12 vaccine mandate

How many California lives were saved by COVID vaccines? Scientists have an answer

State Sen. Richard Pan prepares to announce a bill that adds COVID vaccines to California's list of required shots for K-12

Vaccines: Over 10 months, COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 1.5 million infections and about 20,000 deaths in California, a new study estimates. More from the L.A. Times here.

It’s official: A second COVID booster is coming to health care providers and pharmacies near you

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled for the ‘foreseeable future’ after decades-long run (Sentinel)
Circle Church housing group expects demolition by summer (Santa Cruz Local)
Big Basin State Park’s redwoods show signs of recovery after the massive CZU wildfire in 2020 (KSBW)
Incarcerated people, attorneys navigating state’s new resentencing laws (Pajaronian)
These remarkable species were saved from the brink of extinction (USA Today)

... And that’s all, folks. Thanks again for reading another week of Lookout content. I’ll be back on Monday.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
