LOOKOUT PM: Boardwalk summer events, Santa Cruz City Council opposes Measure D, and a new parenting column

The Boardwalk’s free summer music and movies return in a new format — is that good or bad?

Summertime: Live music will include local dance bands at the new Colonnade Stage. Movies return for free screenings on the beach, including “Lost Boys,” which will be screened Halloween weekend. Wallace Baine has the story.

➤ MAH’s ‘Strange Weather’ contemplates humanity’s predicaments through art



Lily Belli on Food: Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled, Phil’s Fish House moving and mountain markets reopen

(Via Facebook)

For the foodies: The Gilroy Garlic Festival’s indefinite closure and the return of farmers markets in Felton and Scotts Valley highlight this week’s edition of Lily Belli’s newsletter. Get all the details here.

➤ The smell of financial distress surrounds cancellation of the Gilroy Garlic Festival

Hungry for answers: Fentanyl town hall confirms a community plague and crying need for a better response

Following up: A crowd of 175 heard and talked with a panel of local experts about the fentanyl plague that is increasingly targeting young people in Santa Cruz County. The town hall offered a start at confronting numerous knotty issues that were raised in the recent Part 1 of Lookout’s “Poisoned” series. Mark Conley was tuned in.

➤ As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutions



Santa Cruz City Council offers a unanimous ‘no’ on divisive Measure D; Greenway proponents unfazed

(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: The Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously for a resolution opposing Measure D at Tuesday’s meeting. That was little surprise to the YES Greenway collective which says it is pleased the topic will ultimately be decided by voters. See the whole story here.

➤ YES Greenway files police report for defaced campaign signs; opposition calls it a desperation move

Nine fun places for kids’ — in-person! — group classes around Santa Cruz County

Parenting column: Who is ready to let the kids out and into summer classes? Parenting columnist Liza Monroy has tracked down the best of what we know is out there, with key info to aid your planning. See Liza’s column debut here.

➤ Icons of Santa Cruz: Fountain of Uke — how Santa Cruz fell in love with the friendly and humble ukulele

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Photo: Protest targets Chase Bank branch in Santa Cruz (Sentinel)

➤ Santa Cruz County houses dozens during 100-day housing challenge (KSBW)

➤ Watsonville sisters launch scholarship fund to help immigrant students (KION)

➤ CDC study finds three in five in U.S. have had COVID-19 (Mercury)

➤ The Catch-22 facing Black voters at the ballot box (FiveThirtyEight)

