Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Boardwalk summer events, Santa Cruz City Council opposes Measure D, and a new parenting column

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Greetings, folks,

It was a beautiful day today and the nice weather is still set to continue through the end of the week. It’s definitely starting to feel like summer here in Santa Cruz. However, you won’t hear me complain if we get more rain before those hot months.

Once again, before we get to the news, another reminder that we’re having an open house at our office this Thursday, April 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All Lookout members and partners are welcome!

Come meet the team and enjoy some free food and drinks! Click the image to register.

Lookout Spring open House banner

Alrighty then, on to Tuesday’s news ...

The Boardwalk’s free summer music and movies return in a new format — is that good or bad?

A band performs on the Colonnade Stage at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
(Via Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk)

Summertime: Live music will include local dance bands at the new Colonnade Stage. Movies return for free screenings on the beach, including “Lost Boys,” which will be screened Halloween weekend. Wallace Baine has the story.

MAH’s ‘Strange Weather’ contemplates humanity’s predicaments through art

Lily Belli on Food: Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled, Phil’s Fish House moving and mountain markets reopen

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Via Facebook)

For the foodies: The Gilroy Garlic Festival’s indefinite closure and the return of farmers markets in Felton and Scotts Valley highlight this week’s edition of Lily Belli’s newsletter. Get all the details here.

The smell of financial distress surrounds cancellation of the Gilroy Garlic Festival

Hungry for answers: Fentanyl town hall confirms a community plague and crying need for a better response

Heather Blume

Following up: A crowd of 175 heard and talked with a panel of local experts about the fentanyl plague that is increasingly targeting young people in Santa Cruz County. The town hall offered a start at confronting numerous knotty issues that were raised in the recent Part 1 of Lookout’s “Poisoned” series. Mark Conley was tuned in.

As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutions

Santa Cruz City Council offers a unanimous ‘no’ on divisive Measure D; Greenway proponents unfazed

Shaun Burns
(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: The Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously for a resolution opposing Measure D at Tuesday’s meeting. That was little surprise to the YES Greenway collective which says it is pleased the topic will ultimately be decided by voters. See the whole story here.

YES Greenway files police report for defaced campaign signs; opposition calls it a desperation move

Nine fun places for kids’ — in-person! — group classes around Santa Cruz County

State Sen. Richard Pan prepares to announce a bill that adds COVID vaccines to California's list of required shots for K-12
(Via Seven Directions Institute / Instagram)

Parenting column: Who is ready to let the kids out and into summer classes? Parenting columnist Liza Monroy has tracked down the best of what we know is out there, with key info to aid your planning. See Liza’s column debut here.

Icons of Santa Cruz: Fountain of Uke — how Santa Cruz fell in love with the friendly and humble ukulele

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Photo: Protest targets Chase Bank branch in Santa Cruz (Sentinel)
Santa Cruz County houses dozens during 100-day housing challenge (KSBW)
Watsonville sisters launch scholarship fund to help immigrant students (KION)
CDC study finds three in five in U.S. have had COVID-19 (Mercury)
The Catch-22 facing Black voters at the ballot box (FiveThirtyEight)

... And that’s all I’ve got for you today. Try to sneak in an evening walk and enjoy the sunshine, if you have the chance. Catch you all tomorrow!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
