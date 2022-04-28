Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
LOOKOUT PM: Community Voices launches, election resources now available, and Mother’s Day ideas

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good evening, friends,

I hope everyone enjoyed the sunny day as the weekend draws closer. Perhaps you can take advantage of the beautiful weekend ahead to spend a day outside with Mom for a pre-Mother’s Day outing.

Today was a big day for us here at Lookout. Community Voices, headed by editor Jody K. Biehl, had its debut this morning. Our election guide and calendar are also live on our site, so read up and get involved!

Let’s jump into it, then ...

Dive into Santa Cruz’s new opinion forum

Pelicans soar above a breaking wave
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s latest: Santa Cruz lives the challenges facing the nation, from affordability to racial inequality to climate change and more. We have much to say, and much to say to each other. Community Voices is a space to say it. See editor Jody K. Biehl’s intro here.

Community Voices guidelines

Candidates for 3rd District County Supervisor make their cases

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

First Community Voices entries: To kick off our new opinion section, the candidates for 3rd District County Supervisor made their cases as election season heats up. Read the pieces from Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, Justin Cummings, and Ami Chen Mills here.

A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government: How we got into this districting ‘mess’ & what happens from here

Ernestina Saldaña knows Santa Cruz can do better

Heather Blume

Living with disabilities: Additionally, we published our first Community Voices video today. Ernestina Saldaña thinks Santa Cruz County needs to do more for people with disabilities. Here, in Lookout’s inaugural opinion video piece, she invites us to join her in her wheelchair for a five-minute experience navigating her Live Oak neighborhood. Watch the whole video here.

A voter’s guide to the Santa Cruz County primary

Shaun Burns
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

All you need to know: In this guide, we’ll give you everything you need to know about the upcoming election including the most pertinent ballot measures and where you can cast your vote. Read the entire guide here.

Santa Cruz City Council offers a unanimous ‘no’ on divisive Measure D; Greenway proponents unfazed

Santa Cruz County primary election calendar 2022

State Sen. Richard Pan prepares to announce a bill that adds COVID vaccines to California's list of required shots for K-12
( (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times))

Upcoming: If you’re looking for a hub with all of the various political events taking place as election season heats up, look no further. Check out our continuously updated calendar here.

Weekender: Never too early to treat Mom, and summer is fast approaching

The crowd at the Crow's Nest summer beach party
(Via The Crow’s Nest)

Entertainment: Mother’s Day ideas, beachside bashes, and a brief farewell to the Gilroy Garlic Festival are a few of the things in Wallace’s weekly column. See it all here.

The Boardwalk’s free summer music and movies return in a new format — is that good or bad?

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

PG&E revenue, profits rise after utility charges more on monthly bills (Sentinel)
Group to file complaint against Watsonville housing project (Pajaronian)
BART leaders vote to reinstate COVID-19 mask mandate on trains (KSBW)
California attorney general subpoenas ExxonMobil, opens major investigation into plastic pollution (Mercury)
Ferndale in Northern California is a popular tourist town that’s split into two Americas (SF Gate)

... And that closes out Thursday. I hope to see you at our open house tonight, but if not, then have a pleasant evening!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
