LOOKOUT PM: An AI panel discussion, a helping of ‘Eaters’, and goats galore

Happy weekend, folks!

First off, thanks to all of our members who came to our office for the open house yesterday evening. It was great to see you all outside of our computer screens, for once, and we’re very grateful for your continued support!

We have a full slate of staff content today, including the latest editions of Eaters Digest and Student Lookout, along with the unusual pairing of goats and artificial intelligence.

But first, some quick city news ⬇️

City of Santa Cruz takes the interim tag off, names Bernie Escalante police chief 👇 ... Lookout's @chaxmun caught up with the #SantaCruz native last fall when he was named interim: https://t.co/iclKlcTsvF https://t.co/gleyMnxwu5 — Lookout Santa Cruz (@LookoutSCruz) April 29, 2022

Now, to Friday’s headlines ...



ICYMI: Dive into Santa Cruz’s new opinion forum

Brand new!: If you didn’t already know, we officially launched our opinion section yesterday. We have much to say, and much to say to each other. Community Voices is a space to say it. See editor Jody K. Biehl’s intro and the inaugural pieces here.

➤ Community Voices guidelines



EATERS DIGEST: Bargetto’s new winery, Sandor Katz coming to Bookshop and Santa Cruz’s British chippy

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eats on the horizon: New projects from John Bargetto and Luna Sea Vodka, and travel across the pond with Scrumptious Fish & Chips and Mentone. It’s all here as Lily Belli delivers another scoop of Eaters Digest. See all that Lily Belli has to offer.

➤ Lily Belli on Food: Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled, Phil’s Fish House moving and mountain markets reopen

Student Lookout: Best bookshops, upcoming events and a free cookie

(@pacificcookiecompanysantacruz)

The latest: Check out Santa Cruz’s top bookshops and some great events including a May Day celebration at the base of UCSC’s campus. See the newest edition of Student Lookout here.

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS



Affordable Housing Month gets into the affordability nitty-gritty

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

On affordability: Grace previews Affordable Housing Month and shares a list of 15 events in May focus on what it will take to put a dent in the affordability crisis in Santa Cruz County. More from Grace here.

➤ The tremors of the Santa Cruz housing market: Why our affordability reporter is on the hunt yet again

A gathering of (AI) knuckleheads

(Via Amazon)

The future is now: What is AI? And where is it taking us? We talk with entrepreneur and gadfly G. Craig Vachon, who leads a panel discussion Wednesday at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center about the perils and promise of artificial intelligence. Read the whole Q&A by Wallace Baine.

Ask Lookout: Have you seen — or herd — about the goats roaming the UC Santa Cruz campus?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

Slugs and Goats: Hillary went up to UCSC’s campus to check out the approximately 300 goats roaming the area. Read the Ask Lookout and watch Kevin Painchaud’s video here.

➤ ‘We’re really growing students’: Cabrillo horticulturist Heather Blume is in full bloom this season

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Desalination project should be approved by California Coastal Commission, Governor Gavin Newsom says (Sentinel)

➤ Council approves Watsonville Police’s military weapons policy (Pajaronian)

➤ Paving the way for mountain lion safety under Higwhay 17 (KSBW)

➤ Newson reconsidering closing last California nuclear plant (SF Gate)

➤ Why Twitter is unlikely to become the ‘digital town square’ Elon Musk envisions (FiveThirtyEight)

... And now, the weekend. Thanks for reading, and I’ll talk to you all on Monday.

Max Chun

Correspondent