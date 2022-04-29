Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: An AI panel discussion, a helping of ‘Eaters’, and goats galore

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy weekend, folks!

First off, thanks to all of our members who came to our office for the open house yesterday evening. It was great to see you all outside of our computer screens, for once, and we’re very grateful for your continued support!

We have a full slate of staff content today, including the latest editions of Eaters Digest and Student Lookout, along with the unusual pairing of goats and artificial intelligence.

But first, some quick city news ⬇️

Now, to Friday’s headlines ...

ICYMI: Dive into Santa Cruz’s new opinion forum

Community Voices logo

Brand new!: If you didn’t already know, we officially launched our opinion section yesterday. We have much to say, and much to say to each other. Community Voices is a space to say it. See editor Jody K. Biehl’s intro and the inaugural pieces here.

Community Voices guidelines

EATERS DIGEST: Bargetto’s new winery, Sandor Katz coming to Bookshop and Santa Cruz’s British chippy

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eats on the horizon: New projects from John Bargetto and Luna Sea Vodka, and travel across the pond with Scrumptious Fish & Chips and Mentone. It’s all here as Lily Belli delivers another scoop of Eaters Digest. See all that Lily Belli has to offer.

Lily Belli on Food: Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled, Phil’s Fish House moving and mountain markets reopen

Money talks: 5 tips for teaching kids about personal finance

bay fed child money
The latest: Check out Santa Cruz’s top bookshops and some great events including a May Day celebration at the base of UCSC’s campus. See the newest edition of Student Lookout here.

Affordable Housing Month gets into the affordability nitty-gritty

Shaun Burns
(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

On affordability: Grace previews Affordable Housing Month and shares a list of 15 events in May focus on what it will take to put a dent in the affordability crisis in Santa Cruz County. More from Grace here.

The tremors of the Santa Cruz housing market: Why our affordability reporter is on the hunt yet again

Fitness done different: SCG Fitness blends CrossFit and wellness in Santa Cruz

A gathering of (AI) knuckleheads

State Sen. Richard Pan prepares to announce a bill that adds COVID vaccines to California's list of required shots for K-12
(Via Amazon)

The future is now: What is AI? And where is it taking us? We talk with entrepreneur and gadfly G. Craig Vachon, who leads a panel discussion Wednesday at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center about the perils and promise of artificial intelligence. Read the whole Q&A by Wallace Baine.

Ask Lookout: Have you seen — or herd — about the goats roaming the UC Santa Cruz campus?

People on the UC Santa Cruz campus watch goats graze as part of fire prevention efforts.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

Slugs and Goats: Hillary went up to UCSC’s campus to check out the approximately 300 goats roaming the area. Read the Ask Lookout and watch Kevin Painchaud’s video here.

‘We’re really growing students’: Cabrillo horticulturist Heather Blume is in full bloom this season

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Desalination project should be approved by California Coastal Commission, Governor Gavin Newsom says (Sentinel)
Council approves Watsonville Police’s military weapons policy (Pajaronian)
Paving the way for mountain lion safety under Higwhay 17 (KSBW)
Newson reconsidering closing last California nuclear plant (SF Gate)
Why Twitter is unlikely to become the ‘digital town square’ Elon Musk envisions (FiveThirtyEight)

... And now, the weekend. Thanks for reading, and I’ll talk to you all on Monday.

Max Chun
Correspondent

YES Greenway: A real opportunity to take climate action now in Santa Cruz County

