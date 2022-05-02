Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
LOOKOUT PM: COVID hospitalizations stay low, an award-winning vodka, and MFC’s artistic touch

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Welcome to a new week, friends,

I hope your weekend was fun, relaxing, and gave you ample opportunity to recharge and get back after it today. That being said, if you’re anything like me, dragging yourself out of bed this morning was a monumental challenge.

As we introduced last week, Lookout is beginning its election coverage leading up to the June 7 primary. As part of that, we will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the community’s most pertinent issues. Click the banner to register!

North County Candidates Forum

Now, on to the news ...

COVID Dashboard: Transmission rates rising in the Bay Area, but few severe cases

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.

The numbers: COVID-19 cases are up across the entire Bay Area, but thankfully, hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain low. See the newest data here.

COVID Dashboard: Metro ends mask mandate despite cases still ticking up

It’s election season: Let’s respect our public figures and their privacy at home

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Councilmember Meyers shares her story: Donna Meyers spent a year as mayor of Santa Cruz and had angry protestors surround her house and scream profanities at her family. She wants the public to be more respectful of the public-private divide and remember that our behavior reflects our values as a community. See what she has to say in her Op-Ed.

Santa Cruz County primary election 2022 guide

Westside’s Luna Sea Vodka wins platinum and mixes a new trick

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud // Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily’s latest: Distiller Deven Wek’s butterfly pea flower vodka transforms from moody indigo to violet when he adds citrus; he’s hoping to open the distillery for tasting by this summer. Check out Lily Belli’s piece here.

EATERS DIGEST: Wine tasting at Regan Sandor Katz coming to Bookshop and Santa Cruz’s British chippy

Wallace Baine: How Made Fresh Crew is leaving its artistic mark, refreshing Santa Cruz’s visual landscape

Shaun Burns
(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Eye-catching: As a loose affiliation of street art-oriented artists begins to make waves in Santa Cruz, Made Fresh Crew reflects a big new moment in the local arts scene. An exhibit at downtown’s Curated By The Sea gallery introduces us to the artists behind the work. Wallace has the story.

California population keeps falling, led by coastal losses; inland areas keep growing

State Sen. Richard Pan prepares to announce a bill that adds COVID vaccines to California's list of required shots for K-12

Population trends: Population growth remained strong in the Central Valley and the Inland Empire, but the majority of California counties saw declines in 2021. More from the L.A. Times here.

Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year

* * *

... And that’s a wrap on Monday! Enjoy your night, and thanks for reading.

Max Chun
Correspondent

