LOOKOUT PM: COVID hospitalizations stay low, an award-winning vodka, and MFC’s artistic touch

As we introduced last week, Lookout is beginning its election coverage leading up to the June 7 primary. As part of that, we will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the community’s most pertinent issues. Click the banner to register!

COVID Dashboard: Transmission rates rising in the Bay Area, but few severe cases

The numbers: COVID-19 cases are up across the entire Bay Area, but thankfully, hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain low. See the newest data here.

➤ COVID Dashboard: Metro ends mask mandate despite cases still ticking up



It’s election season: Let’s respect our public figures and their privacy at home

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Councilmember Meyers shares her story: Donna Meyers spent a year as mayor of Santa Cruz and had angry protestors surround her house and scream profanities at her family. She wants the public to be more respectful of the public-private divide and remember that our behavior reflects our values as a community. See what she has to say in her Op-Ed.

➤ Santa Cruz County primary election 2022 guide

Westside’s Luna Sea Vodka wins platinum and mixes a new trick

(Kevin Painchaud // Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily’s latest: Distiller Deven Wek’s butterfly pea flower vodka transforms from moody indigo to violet when he adds citrus; he’s hoping to open the distillery for tasting by this summer. Check out Lily Belli’s piece here.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Wine tasting at Regan Sandor Katz coming to Bookshop and Santa Cruz’s British chippy



Wallace Baine: How Made Fresh Crew is leaving its artistic mark, refreshing Santa Cruz’s visual landscape

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Eye-catching: As a loose affiliation of street art-oriented artists begins to make waves in Santa Cruz, Made Fresh Crew reflects a big new moment in the local arts scene. An exhibit at downtown’s Curated By The Sea gallery introduces us to the artists behind the work. Wallace has the story.

California population keeps falling, led by coastal losses; inland areas keep growing

Population trends: Population growth remained strong in the Central Valley and the Inland Empire, but the majority of California counties saw declines in 2021. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year

More from here & elsewhere

➤ ‘Couldn’t let that happen’: Asparagus festival CEO promises revival of Gilroy Garlic Festival (KSBW)

➤ King City High student arrested for shooting threats toward Hispanic students (KION)

➤ Opposition mounts as Newsom’s mental health care overhaul clears first hurdles (Mercury)

➤ Nurses reach agreement with Stanford, ending weeklong strike (Sentinel)

➤ The GOP primary for Ohio Senate will be a test for Trump — but probably a win for Trumpism (FiveThirtyEight)

