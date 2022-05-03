LOOKOUT PM: Pesto King at Mentone, daunting housing numbers, and being Muslim in Santa Cruz

Good evening, everyone,

Today was a beautiful day, with barely a cloud in sight. Those low 70-degree temperatures are set to continue through the end of the week before dipping back down into the 60s this weekend.

In response to last night’s jarring leak showing that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, people in cities across the country protested to show support for reproductive rights.

Grace Stetson was on scene for a rally at the county courthouse in Santa Cruz ⬇️

We’re at the @CityofSantaCruz Superior Courthouse downtown, covering the rally to protect safe abortion access in response to yesterday’s @politico story. More than 100 people in attendance so far.

Let’s jump into Tuesday’s headlines, then ... Where Roe went wrong: A sweeping new abortion right built on a shaky legal foundation

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

How we got here: Legal scholars and political scientists point to major missteps at the start which left the Roe vs. Wade decision vulnerable. More from the L.A. Times here .



Lily Belli on Food: Pesto King comes to Mentone, cherry challenges and (rumors of) a new Garlic Festival?

(via Facebook)

The latest: Lily highlights an upcoming pesto-making competition, farmers market cherries, and a possible (but dubious) return of the Gilroy Garlic Festival in her most recent newsletter. Read the whole thing here.

➤ Westside’s Luna Sea Vodka wins platinum and mixes a new trick

I want to talk about Ramadan, but everyone wants to know why I wear a headscarf

(Via Erica Aisha Charves)

From Community Voices: It’s generally easy to be a Muslim in Santa Cruz, except when it’s not, Erica Aisha Charves writes. People often look at me strangely because I wear a headscarf. Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, which ended Sunday, reminds me to be patient and empathetic, and to continue to educate our community about Islam. It’s easier when I have coffee first. Read Erica’s Op-Ed here.

➤ Ernestina Saldaña knows Santa Cruz can do better

Housing numbers 101: Santa Cruz County has been told it must build 12,979 more units by 2031. Is that even possible?

(Via Pixabay)

A long way to go: Regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) numbers are a fancy way of putting a metric to an area’s need to build a certain number of additional housing units; the state is poised to tell Santa Cruz County that it will need to build nearly 13,000 more housing units by 2031. Local leaders past and present explained to Lookout that it’s more of a guideline than a mandate. Grace has the details.

➤ Affordable Housing Month gets into the affordability nitty-gritty



Keith Greeninger makes peace with the chaos

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Local celebrity: Well-known Santa Cruz singer-songwriter Keith Greeninger emerges from the pandemic with new material, heading back onto to the stage Friday at Kuumbwa and then to festivals. More from Wallace here.

* * *



... And that about closes out Tuesday. Stay safe, and have a good night.

Max Chun

Correspondent