LOOKOUT PM: College Ten dedication, past mayors speak, and a rally for abortion rights

Happy Wednesday, folks,

It feels good to be over the hump once again — and on such a beautiful day too! Make sure to spend some time outside and enjoy this week’s classic Santa Cruz weather.

Before we get into the news, once again, a quick reminder for our North County Candidates Forum.

We will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the community’s most pertinent issues. Click the banner to register!

Let’s get on with it, then ... UCSC readies for ‘good trouble’ as it dedicates a college to John Lewis

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Moving forward: John R. Lewis’ life and commitment to social justice, from the streets of Alabama to the halls of Congress, are legendary. Now, UC Santa Cruz’s College Ten takes on his name with a ceremony Friday, and charts new paths in social activism and positive social change. Check out Hillary’s full Q&A.

➤ UCSC astronomer Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz is a star teacher and mentor

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



A four-year mayor? Santa Cruz’s past mayors weigh in

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz and Brereton, Mohamed & Terrazas LLP)

Weighing the options: Is having a four-year mayor a good idea? The June 7 primary ballot will give voters the choice of whether to create an at-large elected mayor position who serves a four-year term, or to keep the role as it stands currently. Five of Santa Cruz’s previous mayors share their thoughts on the potential change. See what they have to say.

➤ Santa Cruz County primary election 2022 guide

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS



Santa Cruzans react quickly to threat of Roe v. Wade overturning

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Rallying for rights: On six hours’ notice, more than 200 people met at the Santa Cruz county courthouse Tuesday, protesting fast-moving restrictions across the country on abortion access — and the news that the U.S. Supreme Court is about to strike down the decision that has assured a women’s right to choose for 49 years. Grace was on scene.

➤ Where Roe went wrong: A sweeping new abortion right built on a shaky legal foundation

Fed makes biggest rate hike since 2000, targeting inflation

Economy: Borrowers will feel pinch of higher Fed rate, the single biggest increase since 2000 — and more hikes are on the way. More from the L.A. Times.

➤ Should I worry about a recession? What Californians should know



One way around California’s water restrictions: Recycle water from your laundry

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Time to reuse: The water that cleans your clothes isn’t safe to drink, but it could be good for your plants. Here’s how to use grey water amid drought restrictions. More from the L.A. Times here.

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Santa Cruz sees COVID-19 increase, health officials warn the public to be safe on Mother’s Day (KSBW)

➤ Text messages reveal S.J. mayor, VTA tried to hide BART extension cost (Mercury)

➤ Cabrillo Watsonville Center celebrates second edition of literary arts journal (Pajaronian)

➤ Santa Cruz County granted $2.4M to surmount homeless housing hurdles (Sentinel)

➤ Judge accepts plea deal in Derek Chauvin’s federal civil rights case over George Floyd’s death (USA Today)

➤ The right to move is under attack (The Atlantic)

... And so we pass the midway point of the week once again. Sleep well, and I’ll talk to you all tomorrow.

Max Chun

Correspondent