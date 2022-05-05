LOOKOUT PM: Meet the new Santa Cruz police and fire chiefs; both sides of Measure D weigh in
Good day, friends,
The warm weather stuck around today, even if the sky did take on a grayer tone than we’ve been seeing recently. Nevertheless, it’s clear that summer is right around the corner.
Before we get started, I’ll remind you about our North County Candidates Forum once again.
We will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the community’s most pertinent issues. Click the banner to register!
Let’s get on with it, then ...
Weekender: Moms, monsters, free music and a bewitching trivia question
Upcoming: Mr. Wallace Baine gives you the scoop on the latest events, a live broadcast of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and where to find last minute Mother’s Day gifts. Check out the latest edition of the Weekender here.
➤ Keith Greeninger makes peace with the chaos
New Santa Cruz police chief Bernie Escalante takes on staffing woes, COVID impacts and mental wellness
Transitioning in: After serving as interim chief following the resignation of former chief Andy Mills in October, Bernie Escalante moves into his role as new police chief with goals to build staffing and trusting relationships with the community. Several days after his official appointment, he told Lookout about his vision and the department’s challenges. See his whole conversation with Hillary Ojeda.
➤Bernie Escalante named interim Santa Cruz police chief
People call the fire department for everything: A Q&A with new Santa Cruz fire chief Rob Oatey
Fired up: Climate change. Drought. More public needs of every kind. We asked new city of Santa Cruz fire chief Rob Oatey what motivates him, and challenges him, in his new role. See what he told Grace.
➤ A tale of two recoveries: Rebuilding frustrates CZU families; officials say they’re ahead of the curve
Wisdom Cole: Paving the way for a new generation of Black leaders
Wisdom Cole: Paving the way for a new generation of Black leaders
Opinion: Vote yes on Measure D
From YES Greenway: A trail-only option is the best, most realistic option for our Santa Cruz community. It will preserve our natural landscape, can be built now and doesn’t depend on imagined future funding. Measure D makes sense and is the logical way forward. Read the op-ed here.
➤ Santa Cruz City Council offers a unanimous ‘no’ on divisive Measure D; Greenway proponents unfazed
Opinion: Vote no on Measure D
From No on D: Measure D will hurt our community by permanently ending the rail + trail plan connecting Santa Cruz and Watsonville. Measure D undermines decades of public planning and hurts commuters, the environment and our future economy. That’s why numerous elected officials and more than 30 local organizations oppose Measure D. It deserves a no vote. Read the op-ed here.
➤ YES Greenway files police report for defaced campaign signs; opposition calls it a desperation move
Housing Santa Cruz County pushes for stable and affordable housing
Housing Santa Cruz County pushes for stable and affordable housing
- Participant Service Representative at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
- Software Developer III - Application Development at Central California Alliance for Health
- Operations & Maintenance Manager at Soquel Creek Water District
- Certified Personal Fitness Trainer at UC Santa Cruz
- Accounting Specialist at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time,get your bundles here.
* * *
More from here & elsewhere
➤Santa Cruz icon Peter ‘The Condor’ Mel lands in Surfers’ Hall of Fame (Sentinel)
➤ Pacific Grove man arrested with 13,000 fentanyl pills charged by feds (KSBW)
➤A garlic festival may be on after all — but not in Gilroy (Mercury)
➤ Police apprehend climber at top of Salesforce Tower (SF Gate)
➤Where the GOP could make or break its chances in 10 key governors’ races (FiveThirtyEight)
... And that is where Thursday ends. As always, it’s been a pleasure, and you’ll hear from me again tomorrow.
Max Chun
Correspondent