LOOKOUT PM: College Ten renaming, surfers address tragedy, and a Santa Cruz band’s ‘pandemic release’

Hello and happy Friday, people,

The weather is going to stay nice, although a bit cooler than it has been this week. Still, a perfectly good weekend for a Mother’s Day outing.

Before we get started, another reminder about our North County Candidates Forum once again.

We will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the community’s most pertinent issues. Click the banner to register!

Now, for Friday’s headlines ... UCSC celebrates John R. Lewis College dedication, with students engaging in some ‘good trouble’

(Nik Altenberg/Lookout Santa Cruz)

Growth: Students, community members and faculty celebrated the official naming of John R. Lewis College, formerly known as College Ten, at the Quarry Amphitheater Friday at UC Santa Cruz. While UCSC students are proud to have a college named after the late congressman, some say they hope the university will take action to ensure students are supported with options for affordable housing and resources for groups on campus, among other demands. Hillary Ojeda was on scene.

➤ UCSC readies for ‘good trouble’ as it dedicates a college to John Lewis

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



‘We’re here for you’: In wake of tragedy, Santa Cruz surfing community doubles down on generation next

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Surfers in solidarity: There was a time in the not-so-distant past when a proudly miscreant tone and attitude dominated Santa Cruz surf culture. Some of those who survived that tough period, including big-wave champion Darryl “Flea” Virostko, are trying to pay it forward. Meanwhile, those assembled at Steamer Lane on Thursday afternoon mourned two recent deaths and tried to put them into perspective. Read the whole story by Mark Conley here.

➤ Only a Santa Cruz surfer knows the feeling: Celebrating a decade of protection as one of only a dozen World Surfing Reserves

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS



EATERS DIGEST: Pizza Series, Gilman Brewing to replace two old Tony & Alba’s; Huda’s new flavor-packed vegan lunch

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: Pop-up Pizza Series finds a permanent home at the old Tony & Alba’s in Scotts Valley, while in Santa Cruz, Berkeley’s Gilman Brewing Co. plans a fall opening at the Tony & Alba’s location on Soquel Avenue in Midtown. Plus, Huda wows with a flavor-packed vegan lunch on Pacific Avenue.

Read Lily’s latest column here.

➤ Lily Belli on Food: Pesto King comes to Mentone, cherry challenges and (rumors of) a new Garlic Festival?

Global health degree program launches at UCSC, connecting disciplines to address big questions of our time

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

Changing curriculum: Starting this fall, UC Santa Cruz students can major in a new global and community health program, with about 100 expected to opt in. Politics professor Matt Sparke, the program’s executive director, spoke to Lookout about the unprecedented challenges in the field, and how he’ll draw from faculty across the campus to address them. See Hillary’s interview here.

➤ Talking climate change in Santa Cruz wouldn’t be complete without some focus on how it will affect waves



The Coffis Brothers’ ‘pandemic release’ looks on the bright side of life

(Photo by Bethany Johanna)

New tunes: One of Santa Cruz’s most popular bands for a decade, the Coffis Brothers break out of lockdown times with a throwback new album, “Turn My Radio Up,” that polishes their already sweet country-rock sound.Wallace recently caught up with them.

➤ Meet Dead Nettle: Lindsey Wall begins her recording career with a new artistic identity

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer. These are the tools to avoid blackouts (KSBW)

➤ Santa Cruz’s RV-street parking ban appealed to Coastal Commission (Sentinel)

➤ Bay Area is California’s COVID hotspot as cases rise again (Mercury)

➤ Local fire officials urge residents prep for fire season (Pajaronian)

➤ Stocks suffer fifth straight weekly drop for first time since ’11 (SF Gate)

... With that, I wish you all a great weekend and a Happy Mother’s Day!

Max Chun

Correspondent