LOOKOUT PM: Venus Spirits’ new spot, a local rabbi supporting the unhoused, and Jewel Theatre’s Greek epic

Happy Tuesday, all,

I hope that your case of the Mondays has worn off and you had a nice kind of sunny, kind of cloudy, kind of chilly day today.

The temperatures will steadily creep up throughout the week, culminating in a weekend of 70-degree weather which is set to continue into next week.

Once again, I’ll quickly remind you about our North Santa Cruz County Candidates Forum.

We will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the community’s most pertinent issues. Click the banner to register!

Let’s get to the headlines, then ... Lily Belli on Food: Venus to open new kitchen in Aptos, PNW chefs visit Big Basin and Pie for the People returns

(Via Facebook)

For the foodies: Lily discusses Venus Spirits’ new spot in Aptos, a two-day pop-up at Big Basin Vineyards’ new tasting room, and the return of Pie for the People in her latest newsletter. See it all here.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



Fresh as the war in Ukraine, ancient as Greece’s early storytelling

(Via Jewel Theatre Company)

Fresh spin: Jewel Theatre Company’s “An Iliad” updates the Homeric epic and confronts us with timeless truths in a production opening May 20. Wallace has the details.

➤ Grendel, Golems and Godzilla and more: For one weekend, UCSC becomes Monsters U

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS

Live your biblical values: Support the Park Avenue housing project

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Practice what you preach: The housing development slated for Park Avenue in Soquel offers Santa Cruz County residents a chance to live their values. Supporting the unhoused and needy is a biblical obligation. By embracing the project, Rabbi Paula Marcus argues, we fulfill our religious duties. Read her op-ed here.

➤ Mr. W: What my autistic son has taught me about motherhood

Thirty years in the making, John Bargetto offers a taste of Regan Vineyards

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Branching out: The Bargetto family has grown grapes and made wine in the Soquel area for more than a century. Now John Bargetto introduces Regan Vineyards, a labor of love in Corralitos that’s newly open for public tastings. Lily went to check it out.

➤ Ask Lookout: Wait, which is the real original Ferrell’s Donuts?



How bad is water use in California? March is the worst so far, up 19%

(Via CalMatters)

Water troubles: Ignoring urgent pleas from water officials, Californians used substantially more water after a record-dry three months gripped the state. More from CalMatters here.

➤ It’s not even summer, and California’s two largest reservoirs are at ‘critically low’ levels

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Here’s how much you’d need to make to afford to live on the Central Coast (KSBW)

➤ Family draws close for Santa Cruz woman’s 107th birthday (Sentinel)

➤ ‘We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now’: Santa Clara County’s Health Officer (Mercury)

➤ Bay Area history unearthed at 110-year-old dive bar (SF Gate)

➤ Have the courts made gerrymandering better or worse? (FiveThirtyEight)

... That about does it for today, folks. Thanks for reading, and I’ll catch you all on the flipside!

Max Chun

Correspondent