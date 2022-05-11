LOOKOUT PM: Santa Cruz Starbucks are first in state to unionize, MidPen groundbreaking, Measure F

Good evening, everybody,

We’ve soared past the halfway point of the week once again. Time flies in the newsroom!

The weather was much steadier on this Wednesday, with sunshine and mild temperatures throughout the day. Expect a bit more warmth as we head toward the weekend.

Before we get started, I'll give you a final reminder about tomorrow's North Santa Cruz County Candidates Forum.

We will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the answer some of the community's most pressing questions.

Let’s kick off Wednesday’s news with a first from the state of California ... Two Santa Cruz Starbucks vote in favor of unionization, a first in California

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

History made: Workers at Starbucks locations on Mission Street and Ocean Street in Santa Cruz have voted in favor of joining the Starbucks Workers United union, becoming the first two stores in California to do so. Get the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Joseph Thompson, lead organizer for unionizing Starbucks, is just getting started

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Breaking ground: After five years of development, a local nonprofit developer broke ground on 57 units of affordable housing in Live Oak on Wednesday. Said MidPen CEO Matt Franklin: “This was remarkably hard to bring all of this together.” Grace with the update.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Unveiling Live Oak’s big new community health and dentistry center

Measure F: Santa Cruz City Sales and Use Tax explained

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What does it mean?: Proponents view Measure F on the June 7 ballot as a means of addressing some of Santa Cruz’s most pressing matters. Others, however, do not trust the city council to allocate the additional funds appropriately. See the details here.

➤ Santa Cruz County primary election 2022 guide

Scotts Valley, a (really nice) place apart

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Valley (not San Jose!): Our Area Guide feature continues with a look at what makes the community of Scotts Valley a desirable spot to put down roots, with top attractions, where to eat, local characters and much more. Laura Albrecht breaks it down.

➤ Scotts Valley: Where to eat and drink

➤ Scotts Valley: Points of local pride

➤ Scotts Valley: Iconic landmarks and can’t-miss institutions

➤ Scotts Valley: Beautiful quirks and local lore

➤ Scotts Valley: Key characters and famous folks



‘We’re driving straight up the cliff’: Theater is back, but recovery proves perilous

Attendance: After nearly two years of pandemic closures, live theater has returned. But attendance is down, operational costs are soaring, and leaders are worried. More from the Los Angeles Times here.

➤ Fresh as the war in Ukraine, ancient as Greece’s early storytelling

* * *

... That wraps up hump day here at Lookout. Catch you all tomorrow!

Max Chun

Correspondent