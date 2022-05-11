Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The crowd celebrates outside of the Mission Street Starbucks
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Santa Cruz Starbucks are first in state to unionize, MidPen groundbreaking, Measure F

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good evening, everybody,

We’ve soared past the halfway point of the week once again. Time flies in the newsroom!

The weather was much steadier on this Wednesday, with sunshine and mild temperatures throughout the day. Expect a bit more warmth as we head toward the weekend.

Before we get started, I’ll give you a final reminder about tomorrow’s North Santa Cruz County Candidates Forum.

We will be hosting and moderating two panel conversations: one with 3rd District County Supervisor candidates and another with California 28th Assembly District candidates. Attendees can hear from the candidates as they speak about their top priorities and the answer some of the community’s most pressing questions. Click the banner to register!

North County Candidates Forum

Let’s kick off Wednesday’s news with a first from the state of California ...

Two Santa Cruz Starbucks vote in favor of unionization, a first in California

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

History made: Workers at Starbucks locations on Mission Street and Ocean Street in Santa Cruz have voted in favor of joining the Starbucks Workers United union, becoming the first two stores in California to do so. Get the details here.

PREVIOUSLY: Joseph Thompson, lead organizer for unionizing Starbucks, is just getting started

Lookout Update: MidPen celebrates 1500 Capitola Road groundbreaking, following five-year development process

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Breaking ground: After five years of development, a local nonprofit developer broke ground on 57 units of affordable housing in Live Oak on Wednesday. Said MidPen CEO Matt Franklin: “This was remarkably hard to bring all of this together.” Grace with the update.

PREVIOUSLY: Unveiling Live Oak’s big new community health and dentistry center

Measure F: Santa Cruz City Sales and Use Tax explained

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What does it mean?: Proponents view Measure F on the June 7 ballot as a means of addressing some of Santa Cruz’s most pressing matters. Others, however, do not trust the city council to allocate the additional funds appropriately. See the details here.

Santa Cruz County primary election 2022 guide

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Scotts Valley, a (really nice) place apart

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Valley (not San Jose!): Our Area Guide feature continues with a look at what makes the community of Scotts Valley a desirable spot to put down roots, with top attractions, where to eat, local characters and much more. Laura Albrecht breaks it down.

Scotts Valley: Where to eat and drink
Scotts Valley: Points of local pride
Scotts Valley: Iconic landmarks and can’t-miss institutions
Scotts Valley: Beautiful quirks and local lore
Scotts Valley: Key characters and famous folks

‘We’re driving straight up the cliff’: Theater is back, but recovery proves perilous

Shaun Burns

Attendance: After nearly two years of pandemic closures, live theater has returned. But attendance is down, operational costs are soaring, and leaders are worried. More from the Los Angeles Times here.

Fresh as the war in Ukraine, ancient as Greece’s early storytelling

25+ World class breweries on the Cali Coast collaborate for special beer pack release

Central Coast Brewers beers
* * *

1% for Good: local company’s quest to make a difference celebrates ten-year anniversary

Sereno 1% For Good
More from here & elsewhere

Pain at the pump: Gas prices reach record high on the Central Coast (KSBW)
Aptos High School student wins congressional photography competition, art will be displayed at US Capitol (KION)
California governor backs plan to pay for some abortions (Sentinel)
With Coach Kerr out, how big of a threat is COVID to Warriors’ playoff run (Mercury)
House Democrats’ bill to keep abortion legal nationwide falls to GOP-led filibuster (NBC)

... That wraps up hump day here at Lookout. Catch you all tomorrow!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

