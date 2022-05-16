Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
railline
(YES Greenway)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: COVID caution, Measure D divide, Danna’s story & Bob Dylan

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good evening and happy Monday, everyone,

Hope you all enjoyed the warm weekend. Luckily for us, those mid-70s temperatures are poised to stick around for the next 10 days!

Following a Sunday of Measure D reads, we shared Danna Perez’s inspiring comeback from immense hardship along with the return of COVID anxiety to kick off the week.

Let’s start there then, shall we? ...

COVID Dashboard: Bay Area health officials urge caution amid surge

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The numbers: Though no new deaths were recorded over the past week and hospitalizations remain relatively low, a greater Bay Area coalition of health officials —including Gail Newel — encourage the public to not forget about the pandemic just yet. See the latest news here.

PREVIOUSLY: A guide to help you keep up with the Omicron subvariants

Bob Dylan bringing ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ to Santa Cruz Civic in June

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(Via Instagram)

Big name: Bob Dylan rolls into Santa Cruz on June 23, with the soon-to-be-81-year-old bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour to the Civic Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Thursday. More details from Wallace here.

PREVIOUSLY: Keith Greeninger makes peace with the chaos

Why the polarizing rail trail issue has divided us in a time that demands unity

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Coming together: What’s wrong with the rail trail debate is what’s wrong with American democracy in 2022, Wallace Baine writes. Why isn’t “Maybe,” or “It’s Complicated,” or “This Is Not My Field,” or “Whatever, Dude” one of the answers to a profound question of how we live our lives, recreate and commute in Santa Cruz County? Wallace elaborates here.

PREVIOUSLY: Cabrillo Festival announces new season, to memorialize the traumas of 2020

Watsonville High senior Danna Perez turns ‘grief into hope’

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Strength to move forward: Watsonville High graduating senior Danna Perez co-founded the Hope Club as a sophomore after a tragic accident in 2019. Now, she plans to go to Cabrillo College to become a bilingual and bicultural nurse for patients like her. Hillary has the story.

Why is crypto crashing? A Q&A on bitcoin, luna and other falling cryptocurrencies

Shaun Burns
(Via Pixabay)

Lots of questions: Why are bitcoin and luna crashing? What’s terraUSD? What’s next for crypto? We answer some questions as cryptocurrency markets plunge. More from the LA Times here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Pacific Grove Unified School District to reinstate mask mandate (KSBW)
Gas prices hit average of $6 in Monterey County (KION)
Long-awaited Bay Area homelessness numbers show a worsening crisis (Mercury)
Supervisors approve Active Transportation Plan (Pajaronian)
After Buffalo shooting, Cheney tells GOP to stop enabling white supremacy (USA Today)

And that wraps up Monday here at Lookout. Talk to you all tomorrow!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
