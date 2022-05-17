Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Mitch Troung skates at Scotts Valley Skatepark
(Nik Altenberg / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Lily’s latest, Measure E, and skaters searching for a spot

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Well, hello again, everyone,

Another week is zooming right by, even though we’re only two days into it. It was, again, a beautiful day here in Santa Cruz, with more on the way.

Before we get into the news, we have another event for your calendar.

Next Wednesday, May 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., we will be co-hosting a discussion on affordable housing with Housing Santa Cruz County. Learn how each community is grappling with housing issues and hear from Santa Cruz County leaders on their plans for the present and future. Click the image to register!

Click to register for the Housing Straight talk event

Ok, now let’s get on with it ...

Lily Belli on Food: Teen Kitchen Project turns 10, Salmon Week and why Lily’s pesto was almost the best-o

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Via Teen Kitchen Project)

For the foodies: Teen Kitchen Project’s 10th birthday, Salmon Week, and just falling short of a pesto competition win highlight Lily’s newsletter this week. Read the whole thing here.

PREVIOUSLY: Glass shortage spells the end of innovative Kitchen Witch Bone Broth

Measure E: Santa Cruz City District Elections explained

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(City of Santa Cruz)

City government shake-up: Some see the potential change as a means for leadership that represents the whole community in a four-year mayor; others are too worried about the implications of the chosen redistricting maps to approve of the measure. Get the details here.

PREVIOUSLY: A four-year mayor? Santa Cruz’s past mayors weigh in

As roller skating picks up speed, finding dependable spaces not easy trick for Santa Cruz skaters

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Nik Altenberg / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Rolling along: The pandemic-driven surge in popularity has highlighted the lack of skating infrastructure in Santa Cruz County, something local groups — and a key ally in Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner — are working to change in a lasting way. A petition drive is gaining steam. Nik Altenberg dives in.

PREVIOUSLY: On a new roll, roller derby revs up for the season

Money talks: 5 tips for teaching kids about personal finance

bay fed child money
I’ve never talked about my abortion. It’s time.

Heather Blume
(Via Anna Hattis)

Opening up: Peggy Flynn had an abortion in the 1980s, when she was in her 20s and single. She never told her family. She has also never regretted it, nor had children. She is talking about it now — for the first time — because she is horrified at the leaked Supreme Court decision, which, if finalized, could overturn nearly 50 years of case law. Women have to speak up, she says. All women deserve control over their bodies and the right to decide what constitutes a fulfilling life. Read her op-ed here.

PREVIOUSLY: As California becomes an abortion sanctuary, Planned Parenthood readies itself for an influx of patients

Scientists find new and mysterious DDT chemicals accumulating in California condors

Shaun Burns
(Via Ventana Wildlife Society)

Environment: Environmental health scientists and toxicologists have identified more than 40 DDT-related compounds accumulating in California condors. More from the LA Times here.

Kaiser Permanente Santa Cruz nurses reflect on providing COVID-19 vaccines to the community

couple w keys
* * *

Discover the hidden beauty of this quiet Campbell cul-de-sac home

873 Sydnor Dr, Campbell, CA 95008
More from here & elsewhere

Salinas students honor AAPI month with new book (KSBW)
Former Monterey County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on rape charges (KION)
Aptos Branch Library demolition prepares to get underway (Sentinel)
Outside Lands festival announces daily lineups, ticket sales (Mercury)
Watsonville youth equestrian team takes third at national finals (Pajaronian)
We asked 2,000 Americans about their biggest concern. The resounding answer: inflation (FiveThirtyEight)

And that wraps up Monday here at Lookout. Talk to you all tomorrow!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
