LOOKOUT PM: Lily’s latest, Measure E, and skaters searching for a spot
Well, hello again, everyone,
Another week is zooming right by, even though we’re only two days into it. It was, again, a beautiful day here in Santa Cruz, with more on the way.
Before we get into the news, we have another event for your calendar.
Next Wednesday, May 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., we will be co-hosting a discussion on affordable housing with Housing Santa Cruz County. Learn how each community is grappling with housing issues and hear from Santa Cruz County leaders on their plans for the present and future. Click the image to register!
Ok, now let’s get on with it ...
Lily Belli on Food: Teen Kitchen Project turns 10, Salmon Week and why Lily’s pesto was almost the best-o
For the foodies: Teen Kitchen Project’s 10th birthday, Salmon Week, and just falling short of a pesto competition win highlight Lily’s newsletter this week. Read the whole thing here.
➤ PREVIOUSLY: Glass shortage spells the end of innovative Kitchen Witch Bone Broth
Measure E: Santa Cruz City District Elections explained
City government shake-up: Some see the potential change as a means for leadership that represents the whole community in a four-year mayor; others are too worried about the implications of the chosen redistricting maps to approve of the measure. Get the details here.
➤ PREVIOUSLY: A four-year mayor? Santa Cruz’s past mayors weigh in
As roller skating picks up speed, finding dependable spaces not easy trick for Santa Cruz skaters
Rolling along: The pandemic-driven surge in popularity has highlighted the lack of skating infrastructure in Santa Cruz County, something local groups — and a key ally in Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner — are working to change in a lasting way. A petition drive is gaining steam. Nik Altenberg dives in.
➤ PREVIOUSLY: On a new roll, roller derby revs up for the season
Money talks: 5 tips for teaching kids about personal finance
I’ve never talked about my abortion. It’s time.
Opening up: Peggy Flynn had an abortion in the 1980s, when she was in her 20s and single. She never told her family. She has also never regretted it, nor had children. She is talking about it now — for the first time — because she is horrified at the leaked Supreme Court decision, which, if finalized, could overturn nearly 50 years of case law. Women have to speak up, she says. All women deserve control over their bodies and the right to decide what constitutes a fulfilling life. Read her op-ed here.
➤ PREVIOUSLY: As California becomes an abortion sanctuary, Planned Parenthood readies itself for an influx of patients
Scientists find new and mysterious DDT chemicals accumulating in California condors
Environment: Environmental health scientists and toxicologists have identified more than 40 DDT-related compounds accumulating in California condors. More from the LA Times here.
- Market Research Project Manager at Evans Data Corporation
- Dean - Health, Athletics, Wellness & Kinesiology Division at Cabrillo College
- Sales Associate at Yoso the Annex
- Executive Director at Grey Bears
- Communications Staff at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
* * *
Discover the hidden beauty of this quiet Campbell cul-de-sac home
More from here & elsewhere
➤Salinas students honor AAPI month with new book (KSBW)
➤ Former Monterey County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on rape charges (KION)
➤ Aptos Branch Library demolition prepares to get underway (Sentinel)
➤ Outside Lands festival announces daily lineups, ticket sales (Mercury)
➤ Watsonville youth equestrian team takes third at national finals (Pajaronian)
➤ We asked 2,000 Americans about their biggest concern. The resounding answer: inflation (FiveThirtyEight)
And that wraps up Monday here at Lookout. Talk to you all tomorrow!
Max Chun
Correspondent