LOOKOUT PM: Lily’s latest, Measure E, and skaters searching for a spot

Next Wednesday, May 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., we will be co-hosting a discussion on affordable housing with Housing Santa Cruz County. Learn how each community is grappling with housing issues and hear from Santa Cruz County leaders on their plans for the present and future. Click the image to register!

Ok, now let’s get on with it ... Lily Belli on Food: Teen Kitchen Project turns 10, Salmon Week and why Lily’s pesto was almost the best-o

(Via Teen Kitchen Project)

For the foodies: Teen Kitchen Project’s 10th birthday, Salmon Week, and just falling short of a pesto competition win highlight Lily’s newsletter this week. Read the whole thing here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Glass shortage spells the end of innovative Kitchen Witch Bone Broth

Measure E: Santa Cruz City District Elections explained

(City of Santa Cruz)

City government shake-up: Some see the potential change as a means for leadership that represents the whole community in a four-year mayor; others are too worried about the implications of the chosen redistricting maps to approve of the measure. Get the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: A four-year mayor? Santa Cruz’s past mayors weigh in

As roller skating picks up speed, finding dependable spaces not easy trick for Santa Cruz skaters

(Nik Altenberg / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Rolling along: The pandemic-driven surge in popularity has highlighted the lack of skating infrastructure in Santa Cruz County, something local groups — and a key ally in Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner — are working to change in a lasting way. A petition drive is gaining steam. Nik Altenberg dives in.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: On a new roll, roller derby revs up for the season

I’ve never talked about my abortion. It’s time.

(Via Anna Hattis)

Opening up: Peggy Flynn had an abortion in the 1980s, when she was in her 20s and single. She never told her family. She has also never regretted it, nor had children. She is talking about it now — for the first time — because she is horrified at the leaked Supreme Court decision, which, if finalized, could overturn nearly 50 years of case law. Women have to speak up, she says. All women deserve control over their bodies and the right to decide what constitutes a fulfilling life. Read her op-ed here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: As California becomes an abortion sanctuary, Planned Parenthood readies itself for an influx of patients



Scientists find new and mysterious DDT chemicals accumulating in California condors

Environment: Environmental health scientists and toxicologists have identified more than 40 DDT-related compounds accumulating in California condors. More from the LA Times here.

