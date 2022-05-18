Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Glass bottles at Sones Cellars
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Measure B, glass shortages, and why ‘not everybody gets to live in a beach town’

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Happy hump day, all,

It was yet another beautiful day here in Santa Cruz. The official start of summer may still be a little way away, but the weather is giving us an early taste. Be sure to get out to the beach before it gets too crowded!

Really quickly, another reminder about our next event.

Next Wednesday, May 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., we will be co-hosting a discussion on affordable housing with Housing Santa Cruz County. Learn how each community is grappling with housing issues and hear from Santa Cruz County leaders on their plans for the present and future. Click the image to register!

Click to register for the Housing Straight talk event

And now, for the news ...

Measure B: County Transient Occupancy Tax explained

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Shutterstock)

Taxing tourism: Proponents view the measure as an opportunity to use the large tourism revenue stream to fund essential services vital to the community’s well-being, but some in the hospitality industry see the industry split as unfair. Get the details here.

YOUR JUNE 7 CHEATSHEET: Santa Cruz County primary election 2022 guide

Button CTA to become a Lookout member

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER

‘Not everybody gets to live in a beach town’: Realtors on what’s ‘getting worse’ in Santa Cruz real estate

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Worrying trends: Suddenly rising interest rates have thrown a new wrench into the plans of prospective home buyers. Can it get any worse? We asked a pair of real estate agents, veteran Kelley Trousdale and relative newcomer Rebecca Wallace. Read the whole Q&A by Grace here.

PREVIOUSLY: How many homes are for sale in Santa Cruz County? Just 130 — one of the lowest numbers in 10 years

Student signup banner

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS

Santa Cruz winemakers face a bottled-up glass supply

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Photo by Alyssa Twelker)

More shortages: Get ready for odd-shaped wine bottles, higher prices — and maybe more reusable bottles, like Sones Cellars has pioneered in Santa Cruz. The culprit: Yes, it’s the supply chain, choked up around glass manufacturing and distribution. Lily has the details.

PREVIOUSLY: Glass shortage spells the end of innovative Kitchen Witch Bone Broth

Promoted Content

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay welcomes families to their new Rodeo Creek Court homes

County Bank collage of volunteers
Promoted Content

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay welcomes families to their new Rodeo Creek Court homes

Presented by Santa Cruz County Bank

County closing last two COVID-driven Project Roomkey shelters

Heather Blume
(Grace Stetson / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Shutting down: Project Roomkey provided shelter to more than 1,000 people in Santa Cruz County as a response to pandemic homeless needs. By the end of June, the county will close the last two of its six shelters — with most, but not all, of the residents placed in other housing. Grace has the story.

PREVIOUSLY: As Project Roomkey comes to an end, work continues to find permanent housing for the most vulnerable

Column: Here’s why the arguments against canceling student debt make no sense

Shaun Burns
(Associated Press)

In support: Canceling student debt isn’t unfair to those who have already paid off their loans. And it isn’t a giveaway to the rich, either. More from the LA Times here.

Promoted Content

Kaiser Permanente Santa Cruz nurses reflect on providing COVID-19 vaccines to the community

Promoted Content

Kaiser Permanente Santa Cruz nurses reflect on providing COVID-19 vaccines to the community

Presented by Santa Cruz Symphony

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.
* * *

Promoted Content

1% for Good: local company’s quest to make a difference celebrates ten-year anniversary

Sereno 1% For Good
Promoted Content

1% for Good: local company’s quest to make a difference celebrates ten-year anniversary

Presented by Brezsny Associates

More from here & elsewhere

Arsonist who started Dolan Fire in Big Sur sentenced to prison (KSBW)
Local sixth-grader heads to national Invention Convention (Pajaronian)
Santa Cruz Sherrif’s Office arrests woman suspected of selling vapes, alcohol and edibles to minors (KION)
California public schools get whopping $128.3 billion under Newsom’s budget proposal (Mercury)
New problem at San Francisco’s still-sinking Millennium Tower means it may be forever tilting (SF Gate)
Gas prices hit $4 a gallon in all 50 states for the first time (NBC)

... That about does it for today. On to the second half of the work week! Until tomorrow, take care.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.