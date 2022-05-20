LOOKOUT PM: Some Eaters intel for your weekend & District 28 in the spotlight

Happy weekend time, folks.

Our Nik Altenberg captured the passionate scene of UC Santa Cruz students navigating the stress of housing Friday afternoon.

Before you get out there and enjoy this endless streak of epic May weather, let’s get you rounded up on the news of the day. Some of it (like Lily’s latest below) is even highly useful for potential weekend activities.

Away we go ...



Q&A: The candidates for the newly created State Assembly District 28, who spoke at a Lookout-moderated forum last week, elaborate on who they are, why they’re the right person for this position and the kind of focus they will put on key topics. Here is what they had to say.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Video: North Santa Cruz County Candidates Forum



Funk’s Franks, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing turns 17 and ‘All About Gin’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: Chicago native Charlie Funk brings classics from the Windy City to Santa Cruz with his Funk’s Franks food truck, glass shortage shocks local wineries, plus this weekend’s beer-filled events. Lily has the delicious deets here.

➤ Teen Kitchen Project turns 10, Salmon Week and why Lily’s pesto was almost the best-o

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

***



Your phone just got more protection against spam calls. But it’s not safe yet

(Via Pixabay)

Safe or not safe: The FCC approved a rule Thursday that should help block spam calls from outside the U.S. But the agency has yet to take action on the intensifying plague of spam text messages. More from the LA Times here.

Three two-wheel trips — with eats — to make the most of your Santa Cruz weekend

(Josh Becker / Freelance)

Get on board: May is here, and it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy some new bike routes — and the snacks along the way. Consider these three for this weekend or soon. Grace with the story here.

➤ As roller skating picks up speed, finding dependable spaces no easy trick for Santa Cruz skaters

Second ‘Life’: Lanting’s symphonic photography show returns for first time in 16 years

(Via Frans Lanting)

Picture this: The Santa Cruz Symphony presents the Frans Lanting/Philip Glass collaboration “Life: A Journey Through Time” at the same venue where it debuted in 2006. Wallace has the details here.

➤ Weekender: Celebrate Esperanza’s 40th, remembering Audrey as Shakespeare robustly returns and a packed B9 to peruse

Student Lookout: A midnight movie, downtown student discounts and some pasta dishes to make at home

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Max has the latest good stuff here.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Santa Cruz’s 25th police chief, Bernie Escalante, sworn in to office (Sentinel)

➤ Cabrillo College commencement honors class of 2022 (Sentinel)

➤ Santa Cruz names Lisa Murphy new deputy city manager (Sentinel)

➤ Educator of the Year award recipients announced (Pajaronian)

➤ Man rescued after rising tides trap him inside San Diego sea cave (SF Gate)

That’s it for this week, folks. Have a restful weekend and we’ll get back at it Monday.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor