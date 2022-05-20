Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Michael Sones of Sones Cellars, like other winemakers in the area, has struggled to find affordable glass wine bottles.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Some Eaters intel for your weekend & District 28 in the spotlight

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy weekend time, folks.

Our Nik Altenberg captured the passionate scene of UC Santa Cruz students navigating the stress of housing Friday afternoon.

Before you get out there and enjoy this endless streak of epic May weather, let’s get you rounded up on the news of the day. Some of it (like Lily’s latest below) is even highly useful for potential weekend activities.

Away we go ...

Spotlight on the new District 28: Assembly candidates weigh in on housing, climate, education and fentanyl

Assembly District 28 candidates Gail Pellerin, Rob Rennie and Joe Thompson, with Liz Lawler behind moderator Jody K. Biehl.

Q&A: The candidates for the newly created State Assembly District 28, who spoke at a Lookout-moderated forum last week, elaborate on who they are, why they’re the right person for this position and the kind of focus they will put on key topics. Here is what they had to say.

PREVIOUSLY: Video: North Santa Cruz County Candidates Forum

Funk’s Franks, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing turns 17 and ‘All About Gin’

Funk's Franks serves up Chicago-style hot dogs with all the fixin's.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: Chicago native Charlie Funk brings classics from the Windy City to Santa Cruz with his Funk’s Franks food truck, glass shortage shocks local wineries, plus this weekend’s beer-filled events. Lily has the delicious deets here.

Teen Kitchen Project turns 10, Salmon Week and why Lily’s pesto was almost the best-o

***

Your phone just got more protection against spam calls. But it’s not safe yet

phone
(Via Pixabay)

Safe or not safe: The FCC approved a rule Thursday that should help block spam calls from outside the U.S. But the agency has yet to take action on the intensifying plague of spam text messages. More from the LA Times here.

Back to the books: Bay Federal Credit Union selects Cabrillo College’s Coleman Garner for scholarship

Coleman Garner, nursing student at Cabrillo College.
Three two-wheel trips — with eats — to make the most of your Santa Cruz weekend

A photo of a masked cyclist leading other cyclists on a bike tour through Santa Cruz
(Josh Becker / Freelance)

Get on board: May is here, and it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy some new bike routes — and the snacks along the way. Consider these three for this weekend or soon. Grace with the story here.

As roller skating picks up speed, finding dependable spaces no easy trick for Santa Cruz skaters

Click to register for the Housing Straight talk event

Second ‘Life’: Lanting’s symphonic photography show returns for first time in 16 years

Volcano at dawn, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
(Via Frans Lanting)

Picture this: The Santa Cruz Symphony presents the Frans Lanting/Philip Glass collaboration “Life: A Journey Through Time” at the same venue where it debuted in 2006. Wallace has the details here.

Weekender: Celebrate Esperanza’s 40th, remembering Audrey as Shakespeare robustly returns and a packed B9 to peruse

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
Student Lookout: A midnight movie, downtown student discounts and some pasta dishes to make at home

Wide shot of the Del Mar marquee in downtown Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Max has the latest good stuff here.

More from here & elsewhere

Santa Cruz’s 25th police chief, Bernie Escalante, sworn in to office (Sentinel)
Cabrillo College commencement honors class of 2022 (Sentinel)
Santa Cruz names Lisa Murphy new deputy city manager (Sentinel)
Educator of the Year award recipients announced (Pajaronian)
Man rescued after rising tides trap him inside San Diego sea cave (SF Gate)

That’s it for this week, folks. Have a restful weekend and we’ll get back at it Monday.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Greenway opposition urges voters to vote “NO” on deceptive Measure D

rail + trail
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

