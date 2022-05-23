Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A nurse processes a COVID-19 test at the SALUD Para La Gente testing facility in Watsonville on Nov. 19, 2020.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: COVID cases high, but potentially plateauing; remembering Buck Noe

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Monday, everyone,

I hope the weekend treated you all well and you had a chance to slow down and enjoy your time off before the start of another work week. With the weather being as nice as it’s been, days off are seeming even better than usual!

This week, we’ll be emphasizing all the reasons you should become a Lookout member. Today, we share our mission.

We’re all about making Santa Cruz County a better place, and producing high-quality, accurate news and information is our main goal each and every day.

And again, a quick reminder about Wednesday’s event:

From 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., we will be co-hosting a discussion on affordable housing with Housing Santa Cruz County. Learn how each community is grappling with housing issues and hear from Santa Cruz County leaders on their plans for the present and future. Click the image to register!

Click to register for the Housing Straight talk event

Now, for Monday’s news ...

Call it a ‘swell’, not a ‘surge’: Proms, graduations and out-and-about Santa Cruzans drive increased, but flattening COVID numbers

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cautious optimism: Though hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low, the recent swell of COVID cases has health officials stressing the importance of masking and vaccinations once again — even if the official guidelines won’t change anytime soon. Get the details here.

THE NUMBERS: COVID Dashboard: County Health says cases are plateauing, but diligence still necessary

Inside Lookout: Events! Elections! ICYMI... and the NEXTies

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.

From the founder: Our own Ken Doctor highlights some of the best work Lookout has published over the past month, and exciting additions currently in the works. Read it all here.

‘We love you, Bucky’: Surf community mourns iconic board shaper swallowed up by addiction at 41

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“It’s hard to get help”: Tyrone “Buck” Noe was a second-generation surfboard shaper in Santa Cruz who followed in the footsteps of his father, for both good and bad. Like his father 18 years earlier, he was memorialized at Lighthouse Field and Steamer Lane on Saturday. His sister, Meara, tells his story achingly well. Read Mark’s story here.

PREVIOUSLY: ‘We’re here for you’: In wake of tragedy, Santa Cruz surfing community doubles down on generation next

Promoted Content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Newsom urges aggressive water conservation and warns of statewide restrictions

Heather Blume
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Low on resources: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has voiced concerns that the state’s approach toward drought conservation needs to be more aggressive.
More from the L.A. Times here.

ICYMI: Gonzo for Sheriff: MAH tells story of Hunter S. Thompson’s bid for office

Art by Ralph Steadman and photography by David Hiser - Courtesy of Freak Power Art Collection
(Via Freak Power Art Collection)

“Freak Power”: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has voiced concerns that the state’s approach toward drought conservation needs to be more aggressive. Wallace has the story.

PREVIOUSLY: Bob Dylan bringing ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ to Santa Cruz Civic in June

Greenway opposition urges voters to vote “NO” on deceptive Measure D

rail + trail
* * *

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
More from here & elsewhere

Santa Cruz soccer star leads English club to promotion (KSBW)
Soledad high school student fentanyl death being investigated as homicide (KION)
California is beginning to bury its power lines to prevent wildfire (Sentinel)
Heat wave this week will intensify fire danger for Bay Area, Northern California (Mercury)
‘Bittersweet’: Last public pay phone in New York City removed (USA Today)

... And that closes out Monday. Have a good night, and I’ll catch you tomorrow!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

