LOOKOUT PM: Deadly Texas shooting, recs from a food expert, and the future of Watsonville Community Hospital

15 dead, including 14 children, in Texas school shooting



15 dead, including 14 children, in Texas school shooting

(Via CalMatters)

Tragedy: More than a dozen students and a teacher were killed Tuesday in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, authorities say. More from the L.A. Times here.

Lily Belli on Food: Andrea Nguyen’s local picks, Farm Discovery fundraiser, what does ‘foodie’ mean to you?

(Via Farm Discovery)

Good eats, good reads: A local food writer’s recommendations, Farm Discovery’s fifth Fall Feast, and a discussion regarding the word ‘foodie’ highlight Lily’s latest newsletter. Read it all here.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Funk’s Franks, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing turns 17 and ‘All About Gin’



$16 million in 90 days: What’s needed to close public purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A ways to go: Watsonville Community Hospital — which declared bankruptcy in December — is at risk of closure. To save the hospital, a local nonprofit is scrambling to raise money to purchase it. With more than $25 million raised so far and a commitment of $20 million from the state, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project is making a wide appeal to help bring in the final $16 million needed by Aug. 31. Hillary has the story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Watsonville Community Hospital sale to fledgling health district approved

I believed I was doing enough to address our housing affordability challenges. I wasn’t.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

New approaches: Santa Cruz needs to break old habits when it comes to affordable housing. That means local elected officials have to approve projects — even ones their constituents oppose, writes Don Lane, former Santa Cruz mayor and an affordable housing advocate. Lane says he has revised his own thinking on affordable housing and aims to push others to do the same. The consequences of not building, he says, are catastrophic for our community. Read his op-ed here.

➤ COMMUNITY VOICES: See all of the op-eds from our new opinion section here.



Sex abuse suits pouring in as state’s Catholic leaders seek relief from highest court

Laws in question: California has twice extended the statute of limitations on child sex abuse claims, prompting nine state bishops to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to declare the law unconstitutional. More from CalMatters here.

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Monkeypox ‘likely’ in California patient who recently traveled to Europe, health officials say (KSBW)

➤ California moves toward allowing lasuits over illegal guns (KION)

➤ Santa Cruz purchases Coral Street site for future homeless shelter (Sentinel)

➤ Driscoll’s to build first commercial vertical strawberry farm (Pajaronian)

➤ So you just crushed a baseball. Sorry, your odds of a home run are worse this year (FiveThirtyEight)

