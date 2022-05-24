Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A nurse processes a COVID-19 test at the SALUD Para La Gente testing facility in Watsonville on Nov. 19, 2020.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Deadly Texas shooting, recs from a food expert, and the future of Watsonville Community Hospital

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Editor’s note: Didn’t see Lookout PM in your inbox? Our email provider is experiencing an outage that may prevent our newsletters from reaching you. You can find all of our email newsletters on our website every day by searching their names.

Good evening, all,

If you had to fight off a case of the Mondays yesterday, I hope that today started looking up for you. The great weather probably helped too.

This week, we’ll be emphasizing all the reasons you should become a Lookout member. Today, we’ll talk a bit about our Civic Partner Program.

Upon becoming a member, Lookout donates 10% of your payment to the local nonprofit of your choice. We’ve provided over $15,000 and counting to these groups.

And one final reminder about tomorrow’s event:

From 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., we will be co-hosting a discussion on affordable housing with Housing Santa Cruz County. Learn how each community is grappling with housing issues and hear from Santa Cruz County leaders on their plans for the present and future. Click the image to register.

Click to register for the Housing Straight talk event

We’ll start of Tuesday’s headlines with some upsetting news ...

15 dead, including 14 children, in Texas school shooting

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Via CalMatters)

Tragedy: More than a dozen students and a teacher were killed Tuesday in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, authorities say. More from the L.A. Times here.

Lily Belli on Food: Andrea Nguyen’s local picks, Farm Discovery fundraiser, what does ‘foodie’ mean to you?

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(Via Farm Discovery)

Good eats, good reads: A local food writer’s recommendations, Farm Discovery’s fifth Fall Feast, and a discussion regarding the word ‘foodie’ highlight Lily’s latest newsletter. Read it all here.

EATERS DIGEST: Funk’s Franks, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing turns 17 and ‘All About Gin’

$16 million in 90 days: What’s needed to close public purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A ways to go: Watsonville Community Hospital — which declared bankruptcy in December — is at risk of closure. To save the hospital, a local nonprofit is scrambling to raise money to purchase it. With more than $25 million raised so far and a commitment of $20 million from the state, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project is making a wide appeal to help bring in the final $16 million needed by Aug. 31. Hillary has the story.

PREVIOUSLY: Watsonville Community Hospital sale to fledgling health district approved

I believed I was doing enough to address our housing affordability challenges. I wasn’t.

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

New approaches: Santa Cruz needs to break old habits when it comes to affordable housing. That means local elected officials have to approve projects — even ones their constituents oppose, writes Don Lane, former Santa Cruz mayor and an affordable housing advocate. Lane says he has revised his own thinking on affordable housing and aims to push others to do the same. The consequences of not building, he says, are catastrophic for our community. Read his op-ed here.

COMMUNITY VOICES: See all of the op-eds from our new opinion section here.

Sex abuse suits pouring in as state’s Catholic leaders seek relief from highest court

A sexual abuse victim points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct

Laws in question: California has twice extended the statute of limitations on child sex abuse claims, prompting nine state bishops to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to declare the law unconstitutional. More from CalMatters here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Monkeypox ‘likely’ in California patient who recently traveled to Europe, health officials say (KSBW)
California moves toward allowing lasuits over illegal guns (KION)
Santa Cruz purchases Coral Street site for future homeless shelter (Sentinel)
Driscoll’s to build first commercial vertical strawberry farm (Pajaronian)
So you just crushed a baseball. Sorry, your odds of a home run are worse this year (FiveThirtyEight)

... That’ll do it for today. Stay safe, and I’ll talk to you again tomorrow.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

