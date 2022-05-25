LOOKOUT PM: Time recognizes Miga, District 30 candidates, and the story about all those boats

Editor’s note: Didn’t see Lookout PM in your inbox? Our email provider is experiencing an outage that may prevent our newsletters from reaching you. You can find all of our email newsletters on our website every day by searching their names.

Happy midweek, readers,

I hope that everyone had a pleasant Wednesday, wherever you are. The weekend is in sight, and a long one at that! Get out and about to enjoy what feels like the first official weekend of summer, and do your best to avoid traffic!

This week, we’ll be emphasizing all the reasons you should become a Lookout member. Today, I’ll be sharing some of the best perks.

As a member, you get unlimited access to all of our coverage and special Santa Cruz insider events as well as opportunities to meet our team, all while supporting local journalism and nonprofits.

This week, you get 20% off your membership with the offer code spring, or by clicking the image below.

Yesterday was going to be the last reminder, but we’ll toss in one more ahead of tonight’s event:

From 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m., we will be co-hosting a discussion on affordable housing with Housing Santa Cruz County. Learn how each community is grappling with housing issues and hear from Santa Cruz County leaders on their plans for the present and future. Click the image to register.

And finally, Grace was on scene for the final groundbreaking for Affordable Housing Month in Watsonville ⬇️.

Hi everyone! 🌞 I’m at the 4th & final groundbreaking for Affordable Housing Month at 1482 Freedom Blvd. in @WatsonvilleCity 🚧 Follow along to all that the team at @EdenHousing has done so far, and stay tuned! @housingscc pic.twitter.com/j3RJGlQ6BF — Grace Stetson is ✍ (@grace_m_stetson) May 25, 2022

Off to the news, then ...



(Via UC Santa Cruz)

Local leader: Time magazine named UC Santa Cruz biomolecular engineering assistant professor Karen Miga one of its 100 most influential people of 2022. Miga co-led a team of scientists to complete the first gapless sequence of the human genome, building on the work of scientists who published the first draft of the genome in 2000. Lookout profiled her work in April. See Hillary’s update here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



Why are there so many boats in the water around the wharf right now?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘Tis the season: Salmon fishermen are swimming downstream from northern California, Oregon, Washington and even Alaska to take advantage of king salmon in Monterey Bay. Most work so hard they sleep and eat on their boats to extend their days.Lily has the scoop.

➤ LILY BELLI ON FOOD: Andrea Nguyen’s local picks, Farm Discovery fundraiser, what does ‘foodie’ mean to you?



Who is best for a swath of California’s most pristine coastal geography?

‘The Highway 1 District’: The newly configured State Assembly District 30 stretches right along the coast from San Luis Obispo to Monterey and into a large section of Santa Cruz County. Jon Wizard and Dawn Addis have some extensive experience in the 831, both having attended Cabrillo College, while Vicki Nohrden, Zoe Carter and John Drake know it mostly from visits. There are no Santa Cruz County residents among the five candidates. Hillary has the story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Spotlight on the new District 28: Assembly candidates weigh in on housing, climate, education and fentanyl

U.S. gun laws are getting looser, not stronger, despite more mass shootings

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The wrong direction: Recent mass shootings have spurred new calls for gun regulations. Experts say the exact opposite is coming. More from the L.A. Times here.



Fire restrictions start a month early amid high danger in San Bernadino National Forest

Early start: Dry brush and a lingering drought have prompted forest officials to issue restrictions earlier than normal. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ LOCALLY: A tale of two recoveries: Rebuilding frustrates CZU families; officials say they’re ahead of the curve

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

➤ ‘This is on you’: Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas governor at school shooting news conference (KSBW)

➤ Fire crews battling fire in homeless camp along Salinas River in King City area, evacuation warnings in place (KION)

➤ 11 charged in ‘massive’ underground illegal marijuana grow found in California desert (Mercury)

➤ ‘ They’re everywhere’: California’s rattlesnake population is booming (SF Gate)

➤ People treated with Paxlovid who get rebound COVID need to isolate, CDC says (USA Today)

... And we’re over the hump once again. Thanks for reading, and take care until tomorrow.

Max Chun

Correspondent