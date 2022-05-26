LOOKOUT PM: ‘Undecided’ on Measure D, District 4 candidates, and Weekender returns

Happy Thursday, all,

If you’re at all like me, you’re certainly looking forward to the long weekend.

It’s been a busy day here at Lookout, so without further ado, let’s jump right into it!

First, as part of our membership drive, we want to thank all current members. We couldn’t do this work without your support. Together, we’re making the county a better place for everyone.

Membership supports our belief that life and democracy start at home, and that a new, higher standard of trustworthy, nonpartisan local news is vital. Thanks again for being part of our community!

Become a member and get 20% off your membership with the offer code spring, or by clicking the image below.

Now for the headlines ...



Weekender: Sleepy John’s goodbye, Carlin remembered and a full June ahead

Upcoming: A beloved local music producer’s farewell, remembering George Carlin, and a couple of nearby fairs highlight Wallace’s Weekender. Read it all here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Gonzo for Sheriff: MAH tells story of Hunter S. Thompson’s bid for office

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS



A knowledgeable ‘undecided’ on Measure D? Those folks are hard to find, but we tracked one down

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On the fence: Ron Goodman, a software engineer and bike advocate, shares his valuable rail/trail insights. The former director of Bike Santa Cruz County knows lots more than most voters about the many grays in what advocates paint as a black-or-white issue. What can we learn from his fair-minded assessment? Mark has the story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: A train runs through us: Why the polarizing rail trail issue has divided us in a time that demands unity



Are 9% of UC Santa Cruz students homeless?

(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

The numbers: It’s a shocking number that has come up in debates ahead of June’s election. Lookout looks into where the number comes from and what it does and doesn’t mean. Grace with the story.

$5M from Apple helps fund Santa Cruz’s new Pacific Station South Project

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

Big money: As the city of Santa Cruz was raising funds for the Pacific Station redevelopment, one unusual donor came forward: Silicon Valley-based Apple. Here’s what Lookout learned about the tech company’s loan for the project. Grace digs in.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Pac Station South groundbreaking begins remake of Lower Pacific



(Via Ed Acosta, Jimmy Dutra, Felipe Hernandez)

Making their case: The District 4 Supervisor candidates share their visions and why they’re fit for the job. Browse our new opinion section here.

➤ Ed Acosta for District 4 County Supervisor: Watsonville needs trusted leadership rooted in the community

➤ Jimmy Dutra for District 4 County Supervisor: We need a proven leader to represent the Pajaro Valley

➤ Felipe Hernandez for District 4 County Supervisor: Choose an experienced consensus-builder who has earned community trust

Fear was never part of the school day, but this is the country we live in now

Police officers escort people following a shooting at a church in Sacramento on Feb. 28, 2022. Crime is a key issue in the race for California attorney general. Photo by Fred Greaves, Reuters

From a former teaching assistant: Claudia Sternbach used to be a teaching assistant at Santa Cruz Montessori, and writes that she is horrified and furious at Tuesday’s school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 21 people, 19 of them children. Sternbach has a grandson in second grade in Los Angeles and says that fear should not be part of the school day. She demands action from Republican lawmakers on gun violence. Read her op-ed here.

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Active Transportation Plan cleared by county supervisors (Sentinel)

➤ California considers banning declawing of cats in most cases (KION)

➤ UC Berkeley hires law firm to investigate swim coach Teri McKeever (Mercury)

➤ California Republican leaders again call for relief from gas prices, with state average above $6 a gallon (KSBW)

➤ Support for gun control will likely rise after Uvalde. But history suggests it will fade (FiveThirtyEight)

... That’s all for Thursday. We’ll catch you all tomorrow!

Max Chun

Correspondent