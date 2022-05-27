LOOKOUT PM: Latest on Measure D funding, Big Basin rebuild, and Olallieberry season

Happy weekend, folks,

Now for Friday’s news ...



Measure D: The latest on who’s funding each campaign, visualized

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

By the numbers: With a surge in the past month, No Way Greenway closed the gap in its fundraising. Lookout details the whos and the how manys behind the numbers as the June 7 vote nears. See it all here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: A knowledgeable ‘undecided’ on Measure D? Those folks are hard to find, but we tracked one down

Contribute to letters to the editor

(Via Pixabay)

Brand new: Lookout believes in journalism that is a dialogue, a link to democracy. That’s why we want to hear from you. Your perspectives will make us, our reporting and our community better. Read editor Jody K. Biehl’s intro here .

➤ Letter to the editor: Don’t shut out light rail — vote no on Measure D

➤ Letter to the editor: Questioning Central Fire truck’s grille flag and chief’s response



EATERS DIGEST: Olallieberries return, lattes at Honeylux & a downtown restaurant cruise

(Via Instagram)

Dig in: In this berry-licious issue of Eaters Digest, find rare and delicate olallieberries at Prevedelli Farms and treat yourself to a strawberries-and-cream berry tea latte at Honeylux in Watsonville. Read Lily’s latest column here.

➤ ASK LOOKOUT: Why are there so many boats in the water around the wharf right now?

Reimagining Big Basin: Following CZU fire devastation, what should the park become?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

New beginnings: The devastating CZU Complex fire that burned 97% of Big Basin Redwoods State Park is giving way to new growth — and new plans, including tribal involvement, as the 120-year-old park comes back to life. Hillary checks it out.



Cities, county and UC Santa Cruz outline their housing plans

The recap: At the Housing Santa Cruz County forum Wednesday, hosted and co-sponsored by Lookout, local officials explained what’s been done and what’s on the drawing boards. Grace has the story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Housing numbers 101: Santa Cruz County has been told it must build 12,979 more units by 2031. Is that even possible?

Santa Cruz Shakespeare, sans Audrey, gears up for big new season

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The show goes on: Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and “Twelfth Night” artfully describe the shipwrecked times we live through and present new work from a Santa Cruz playwright this summer, all while saying goodbye to the company’s longtime icon, Audrey Stanley. Read it all from Wallace here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Second ‘Life’: Lanting’s symphonic photography show returns for first time in 16 years

More from here & elsewhere

➤ CHP imposes maximum enforcement period for holiday weekend (Sentinel)

➤ Sen. John Laird, the one opposing vote on college housing bill (KSBW)

➤ With $6 gas, how much is your Memorial Day road trip costing? (Mercury)

➤ COVID-19 treatments available at testing locations (Pajaronian)

➤ ‘Wrong decision’ not to enter classroom sooner to confront Texas school shooter, official says (USA Today)

