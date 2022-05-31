LOOKOUT PM: Local positivity rate rises, District 30 candidates, and Harbor High’s ‘master puzzler’

Happy Mon... wait, Tuesday, everyone,

It’s nice to be back after a refreshing Monday off, and I hope you all feel the same way. It may not be the official solstice yet, but it feels like summer is truly here.

We have some good stuff for you to begin this shortened week, including a look at one particularly remarkable Harbor High senior, a “Heisenberg” sighting in town, and words from the Assembly District 30 candidates.

We’ll start there ...



Sharing their visions: Each candidate for Assembly District 30 lay out the reasons they’re the best person for the job. Check out their op-eds here.

COVID Dashboard: Recorded cases continue to drop, but county positivity rate matches state’s

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The latest: The county’s recorded case count dropped yet again this week, but according to California Department of Public Health data, the county’s positivity rate now matches the state’s. See the latest news and numbers here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Call it a ‘swell’, not a ‘surge’: Proms, graduations, and out-and-about Santa Cruzans drive increased, but flattening, COVID numbers



Lily Belli on Food: Walter White at Oswald and a vibrant Crohn’s cookbook with mass appeal

(Via Amazon)

Dig in: Bryan Cranston’s Santa Cruz appearance, Crohn’s Disease-friendly recipes, and Spanish ham are a few of the things in Lily’s latest newsletter. Read it all here.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Olallieberries return, lattes at Honeylux & a downtown restaurant cruise

Sandor Katz on the enduring popularity of fermented foods

(Courtesy of Bookshop Santa Cruz)

Q&A: Fermentation revivalist Sandor Katz discusses the enduring popularity of fermented foods, their ubiquity in cultures around the world and recipes from his new book, “Fermentation Journeys,” ahead of a visit Wednesday to Bookshop Santa Cruz. Lily has the details.

Harbor High graduate Morgyn Michelson: A master puzzler in the making

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“The queen of strategy”: Harbor High School graduating senior Morgyn Michelson wouldn’t describe herself as super social, but that doesn’t mean she won’t put herself out there. Whether it’s being the only one in costume — and one she’s created herself — or playing a sport for the first time, or correcting a sitting judge, Michelson might be a little shy, but she’ll put her knowledge and planning skills to the test to see how she’ll fare in almost any challenge. Hillary has the story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Pre-K is coming: Tuesday’s town hall offers families tips on early child care in Santa Cruz County

Their long-shot California dream: Beating Gov. Gavin Newsom

Candidates for governor from left: Anthony Trimino, left, Shawn Collins, Jenny Rae Le Roux and Michael Shellenberger.

(Handout photos / Los Angeles Times)

No small task: The most active among the list of long-shot candidates to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom have each raised six-figure sums for their campaigns. More from the L.A. Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

➤ California to unveil groundbreaking Black reparations report (KSBW)

➤ Santa Cruz County weekend fires underscore dry season dangers (Sentinel)

➤ California child abuse database lacks half of county reports (KION)

➤ Local teacher commended by state (Pajaronian)

➤ Canceling student debt could help close the wealth gap between Black and White Americans (FiveThirtyEight)

... That’s all for today, folks. Catch you tomorrow evening once again.

Max Chun

Correspondent