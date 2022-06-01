Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Scenes from the 2019 downtown Santa Cruz Pride parade
(Via Santa Cruz Pride)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Cease-and-desist against Dutra, iconic West Cliff home construction, and Pride month kicks off

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good evening, Lookout readers,

Hump day came quicker than usual this week thanks to the Monday off, which means it’ll be the weekend again in no time!

Hopefully you were able to step outside at some point today and soak in some of the warm sunshine that we’ll be seeing plenty of for the next few months.

And with that, let’s get to the news...

Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee files cease-and-desist order against Jimmy Dutra

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Via Andrew Goldenkranz)

Hot water: Election Day is in less than a week, and some candidates are making a last-ditch effort to get votes. For one running in Watsonville, however, that effort could result in both confusion and litigious action. Grace has the news.

PREVIOUSLY: Local cred in the spotlight: Takeaways from Tuesday’s South County candidates forum

Election Guide: One week to go

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Election on the horizon: We’ve covered an eventful election season and will continue to do so through June 7. See all of our election coverage thus far.

3 helpful tips for teaching kids about Juneteenth

Thairie Ritchie and Esabella Bonner raise their fists during Luna HighJohn-Bey talk at the Juneteenth celebration in 2021 at London Nelson Community Center.
Santa Cruz Pride ready to party, amid national discord

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Half century: This year’s local Pride celebration, kicking off Friday, aims for pre-pandemic levels of activity with its big 50th anniversary on the horizon. Wallace has the story.

WEEKENDER: Sleepy John’s goodbye, Carlin remembered and a full June ahead

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
Ask Lookout: Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored?

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A local icon: Originally built in 1937, the home at 1307 West Cliff Dr. has gone through many different owners. As the property gets a facelift, locals wonder: What is the history of the home, and why is it the only one directly up against the Pacific Ocean? Grace has the details.

MOMuments offers unique Santa Cruz twist on Kondo decluttering

A sexual abuse victim points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz parenting: Westside artist Sarah Buckius turns motherhood’s labors into art, and is encouraging Santa Cruz moms and caregivers to share their sculptures of childhood clutter as a community compendium. Read the latest installment of Liza Monroy’s parenting column.

PREVIOUSLY: I accidentally married a parenting expert: What my special education-teacher husband taught me about being a mom

26th Annual Santa Cruz Woodies on the Wharf returns June 25

Woodies on the Wharf returns June 25, 2022 at the Santa Cruz Wharf for their 26th Anniversary Event.
* * *

More from here & elsewhere

At least four killed, others injured in shooting at Oklahoma medical building, police say (KSBW)
Reparations could include tuition, housing grants, California task force says (Sentinel)
California issued its first in-depth report detailing how the government has harmed Black Americans (KION)
County kicks of summer wheelchair basketball program (Pajaronian)
What 50 years of Title IX has — and hasn’t — accomplished (FiveThirtyEight)

... And that does it for today, everyone. We’ll see you again tomorrow.

