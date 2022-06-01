LOOKOUT PM: Cease-and-desist against Dutra, iconic West Cliff home construction, and Pride month kicks off

Good evening, Lookout readers,

Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee files cease-and-desist order against Jimmy Dutra

(Via Andrew Goldenkranz)

Hot water: Election Day is in less than a week, and some candidates are making a last-ditch effort to get votes. For one running in Watsonville, however, that effort could result in both confusion and litigious action. Grace has the news.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Local cred in the spotlight: Takeaways from Tuesday’s South County candidates forum

Election Guide: One week to go

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Election on the horizon: We’ve covered an eventful election season and will continue to do so through June 7. See all of our election coverage thus far.

Santa Cruz Pride ready to party, amid national discord

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Half century: This year’s local Pride celebration, kicking off Friday, aims for pre-pandemic levels of activity with its big 50th anniversary on the horizon. Wallace has the story.

➤ WEEKENDER: Sleepy John’s goodbye, Carlin remembered and a full June ahead

Ask Lookout: Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A local icon: Originally built in 1937, the home at 1307 West Cliff Dr. has gone through many different owners. As the property gets a facelift, locals wonder: What is the history of the home, and why is it the only one directly up against the Pacific Ocean? Grace has the details.

MOMuments offers unique Santa Cruz twist on Kondo decluttering

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz parenting: Westside artist Sarah Buckius turns motherhood’s labors into art, and is encouraging Santa Cruz moms and caregivers to share their sculptures of childhood clutter as a community compendium. Read the latest installment of Liza Monroy’s parenting column.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: I accidentally married a parenting expert: What my special education-teacher husband taught me about being a mom

More from here & elsewhere

➤ At least four killed, others injured in shooting at Oklahoma medical building, police say (KSBW)

➤ Reparations could include tuition, housing grants, California task force says (Sentinel)

➤ California issued its first in-depth report detailing how the government has harmed Black Americans (KION)

➤ County kicks of summer wheelchair basketball program (Pajaronian)

➤ What 50 years of Title IX has — and hasn’t — accomplished (FiveThirtyEight)

