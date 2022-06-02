LOOKOUT PM: Measure D, sans rhetoric; supes race money; city vehicles on fire

Good evening, everybody.

It’s Mark grabbing the reins from Max tonight, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t issue a thank you to the surf gods for a nice size south swell to kick off the month of June that also doubles as a warning to help our unknowing summer visitors stay safe around the ocean.

As we enter the month of June, school ends and beach visits increase. Its important to respect the ocean. Today we have 18-21 second long period swells impacting the surf zone. Sea heights are low but the energy will be deceptively strong. Never turn your back on the ocean. pic.twitter.com/4nYRD8d9ZB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 2, 2022

There is a heaping plate of news to get right into — including several Measure D stories that I really hope cut through the political noise for you. Please do drop an email and let me know.

Away we go...



A cheat sheet for your Measure D migraine: We asked both sides to cut the rhetoric and explain the issues

The actual issues: Leaders of both Yes Greenway and No Way Greenway provided detailed answers to a range of questions. We asked for their best succinct closing arguments on time to build, cost, equity and environmental impact, among other core issues in the rail-trail debate. With voting set to close in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday, here is a side-by-side look at those arguments. Get your cheat sheet here.

➤ MUCH MORE ON MEASURE D: From funding to key leaders to opinion from Community Voices, find all of Lookout’s coverage here



The Measure D middle man: RTC lead Guy Preston must drive down two sets of tracks, neither without its perils

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Man in the middle: The Regional Transportation Commission is the entity tasked with letting us move about Santa Cruz County in smarter and more efficient ways. The man leading the exploratory charge as the nonpartisan director of RTC staff has had the most difficult task of his professional life with both sides of the Measure D issue digging in deep with win-at-all-costs attitudes. But Guy Preston vows to block out the noise and keep plowing ahead with clear eyes, arming the RTC voting board with the best information he can provide. First he wants to arm voters. Learn from Guy here.

➤ ALSO: We want your letters on all kinds of topics. Go here to see the guidelines.

Kalantari-Johnson, Hernandez in the money lead: How fundraising stacks up in county supervisor races

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Money game: With election day approaching rapidly, we take a look at how fundraising for the 3rd and 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidates compares, with the top candidates reporting dozens of contributors who maxed out their $500 gifts. Max with the breakdown here.

➤ RELATED: Measure D: The latest on who’s funding each campaign, visualized

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Five Santa Cruz city parks vehicles set afire, causing $300,000 in damages

(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local )

City officials outraged: In the middle of Wednesday night, at least five City of Santa Cruz parks vehicles were destroyed in what officials said was an intentional firebombing at the city’s yard at Harvey West Park. An investigation is underway, with spray-painted messages found nearby. Grace with the details here.



Alameda County reinstates mask order as coronavirus cases soar

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Masks on: Alameda County has reinstated an indoor masking rule, the first time a California county has issued a mask mandate since the winter Omicron surge faded. The LA Times with the story.

Keep your eyes out for our newest Santa Cruz METRO bus ad sharing this exciting student program.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN ABOUT STUDENT-ACCESS



Weekender: Sol scheduled, Ukraine meditation & an overflowing B9

(Via Jon Bailiff)

The week in Wallace: The Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival returns later this summer at beautiful Roaring Camp in Felton and much, much more from the great Mr. Baine here.

➤ DOWN THE LINE: Wallace’s carefully curated and constantly updated planning guide

How the new expanded transitional kindergarten program offers parents more choice, quandaries

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The TK tussle: “You’re not alone in figuring this out”: Leaders say they understand the challenges parents now face in choosing early education in Santa Cruz County. Lookout put together a guide for parents on navigating the new choice-full landscape. Hillary with the important details here.



UCSC rising sophomore Ray Diaz brings student, worker issues to the forefront

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Reflections: As Ray Diaz finishes his first year at UC Santa Cruz — which included a run for student body president and meeting Angela Davis — he’s finally taking a breath and realizing he “did do a lot.” He’s got a dorm room full of mementos to remind him of just how much he’s done, and how much he still wants to do. Hillary with the details here.

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

***



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Santa Cruz police chief gathers public input on top priorities (Sentinel)

➤ Driscoll’s donates $1.75M to help save Watsonville Community Hospital (Pajaronian)

➤ Second person dies from injuries 7 months after shooting at Gilroy councilwoman’s home (KSBW)

➤ Popular but hazardous swimming hole likely claims another life (SF Gate)

➤ Point Reyes beach near Abbotts Lagoon closed summer weekends to protect endangered bird (SF Gate)

➤ Anti-gay speech at Ohio high school graduation sparks outrage (USA Today)

That’s it for Thursday. We’ll wrap up another week tomorrow.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor