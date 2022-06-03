Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Driscoll's Sweetest Batch, Rosé Berries and new Tropical Bliss strawberries.
(Via Driscoll’s)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: A double dose of Driscoll’s, Assembly money, fraud case

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy summer weekend time, folks.

If you don’t have plans, so what. How easy is it to just drive, walk, bike, bus or electric skateboard in any given direction and find something cool to do?

I plan to hit a farmers market or two and hunt down some of the delightful berries that Lily teases us with below.

I also plan to stare at my primary ballot and make some choices. I am a last-minute voter for sure. And, if you’re anything like me and need some help, we’ve been doing some research on the issues and candidates. Here is your one-stop shopping spot for all things election.

Now to the headlines du jour we go ...

New Driscoll’s strawberry, Avant Garden Party returns and fun summer drinks

Eaters Digest: Enjoy June’s arrival with these warm-weather recommendations, including a refreshing local pilsner, fun ciders, a tropical strawberry, local pie crust and the return of Midtown Fridays and the Avant Garden Party. Lily has it all right here.

PREVIOUSLY: Olallieberries return, lattes at Honeylux & a downtown restaurant cruise

Driscoll’s donation drives $3.3 million toward purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital

Watsonville Community Hospital
(Via Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project)

Lookout Update: The Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project is closer to its goal of raising about $63 million after announcing Driscoll’s fundraising match challenge this week. Driscoll’s is donating $1.75 million after the community raised $1.58 million. Hillary with the details here.

PREVIOUSLY: $16 million in 90 days: What’s needed to close public purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital

Pellerin, Rennie neck and neck in District 28, Addis way out front in District 30

Graph showing contributions
(Lookout Santa Cruz)

State Assembly fundraising: We take a look at the fundraising for the Assembly District 28 and 30 races and how the candidates compare as election day draws closer. Max Chun with the visual breakdown.

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Felipe Hernandez lead: How fundraising stacks up in county supervisors races
Measure D: The latest on who’s funding each campaign, visualized

Santa Cruz CORE founder Jaimi Jansen pleads guilty in federal COVID fraud case

Santa Cruz CORE Fitness + Rehab CEO and founder Jaimi Jansen
(Via JaimiJansen.com)

Update: On Friday, the founder of Santa Cruz CORE Fitness + Rehab pleaded guilty to federal charges of distributing fake COVID-19 immunization pellets and vaccination cards. Jaimi Jansen is due for sentencing on Sept. 28. Max with the details here.

* * *‘

Community shows support for muralists at BLM mural restitution hearing

Artist Abi Mustapha speaks ahead of a court hearing
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout Update: The downtown Santa Cruz BLM mural vandalism case continues, with nearly 30 community members showing up to court Thursday to support muralist Abi Mustapha as she testified. With a restitution amount still not agreed, the case moves into summer for a possible trial date. Grace with the story.

Student Lookout: Santa Cruz Pride, Gayle’s Bakery and local museums to visit

pride parade santa cruz
(Via Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History)

Max runs down the crucial details of the moment.

That’s it for another beautiful week here in paradise. Get out there and enjoy your weekend.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

