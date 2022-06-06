LOOKOUT PM: Third Starbucks unionizes, renewed SRO program and an early look at Measure D voter turnout

Hey there, folks.

It was a beautiful Monday here in Santa Cruz, which is to be expected as we march into the middle of summer. While I love rain as much as the next guy, I’m hoping we don’t get much more of that warm, extremely humid drizzle we got yesterday!

As I’m sure you all know, tomorrow is Election Day, and we’ll be covering the events in real-time as the ballots roll in. Stay tuned and watch it all unfold. More details in the morning about our Election Night Live coverage plan.

Now, for the headlines...



Third county Starbucks votes in favor of unionization

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Number three: The Starbucks store on 41st Avenue and Clares Street near the Capitola Mall voted in favor of forming a union. It is the third store in Santa Cruz County and the sixth store in California to do so. Get the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Two Santa Cruz Starbucks vote in favor of unionization, a first in California

Election Guide: The vote is tomorrow: What you need to know

Election on the horizon: We’ve covered an eventful election season and will continue to do so with live updates throughout tomorrow evening. See all of our election coverage thus far.

COVID Dashboard: Finally, a welcome dip in COVID, statewide and in Santa Cruz County

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Good news? Though the county’s recorded numbers have been considered noisy due to unreported at-home testing, early state data shows that the surge may be waning. See the latest numbers here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Call it a ‘swell,’ not a ‘surge’: Proms, graduations and out-and-about Santa Cruzans drive increased, but flattening, COVID numbers

Will ‘D’ deliver voters? Turnout is light so far, but key issues could drive bigger Election Day balloting

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Time will tell: By Friday afternoon, Santa Cruz County had received only 22,000 early ballots, “less than for a usual primary,” County Clerk Tricia Webber told Lookout. With no presidential decision on the ballot, will polarizing Measure D and key county supervisor and State Assembly races drive up the numbers? Mark has the story.

PVUSD renews SRO program in wake of Aptos High stabbing nine months ago

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Beefing up security: Santa Cruz County’s largest school district has renewed what has been a controversial policing presence at its high schools. Pajaro Valley Unified School District and law enforcement officials say it’s too soon to know its overall impact on student safety and preventing incidents, but early surveys find support for the program. Hillary with the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘Heartbreaking’: Student dead after stabbing at Aptos High, two other students to be charged with murder

* * *



... That’ll close out Monday. Talk to you all on election night!

Max Chun

Correspondent