Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Workers
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: 10 questions on election results, Greenway concedes, the power of poetry

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Good day, Lookout readers,

I’d like to start off by thanking all of those who stuck with our coverage throughout the long Election Night. Some of you were crazy enough to continue reading our updates past midnight! As always, we greatly appreciate your support.

We wasted no time getting back into it today with some more election updates and a welcome break from political coverage by the one and only Wallace Baine.

Let’s jump into those headlines...

THE VOTE IS IN: 10 questions on what happens next

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What now? Full vote counts from Santa Cruz County’s primary election aren’t expected until Friday, but we’ve seen enough of the results to begin looking ahead to next moves in the rail-trail debate and what’s ahead in the county supervisor and state Assembly races. Get the details here.

PHOTOS: Counting the Election Day vote in Santa Cruz County

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER

Election 2022 results: Yes Greenway concedes on Measure D, issues statement that ‘The voters have spoken’

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: The early votes on Measure D showed “No” on the hotly contested rail-and-trail measure outpacing “Yes,” 21,021 votes to 8,580 and the Yes Greenway campaign conceded defeat late Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, former Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin gobbled up 34.2% of the vote in the early portion of State Assembly District 28 voting. See what went down here.

Promoted Content

How to spot elder financial abuse – and what to do about it

bay fed elder financial abuse 1
Promoted Content

How to spot elder financial abuse – and what to do about it

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

‘Agents of Change’: Poetry on art, offering strands of hope

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

The weight of the written word: Santa Cruz County poet laureate David Sullivan talks about upcoming events — a show opening Friday at the downtown library and a workshop set for June 18 — and reflects on changing the world through the written word. Read Wallace’s Q&A here.

PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz Shakespeare, sans Audrey, gears up for big new season

Voters in SF and LA voice their disgust

Heather Blume

Votes of concern: The deterioration of city life in San Francisco and Los Angeles motivated voters to voice their disgust in Tuesday’s election. Read the whole story from CalMatters here.

Student signup banner

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS

The women who provided abortions before Roe give a ‘grim’ glimpse of life after it

A sexual abuse victim points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

‘They understood the urgency of the moment’: In HBO’s “The Janes,” women who defied abortion laws in pre-Roe Chicago speak out: “The true story is more dramatic than a fictional one.” More from the L.A. Times here.

PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruzans react quickly to threat of Roe v. Wade overturning

Promoted Content

26th Annual Santa Cruz Woodies on the Wharf returns June 25

Woodies on the Wharf returns June 25, 2022 at the Santa Cruz Wharf for their 26th Anniversary Event.
Promoted Content

26th Annual Santa Cruz Woodies on the Wharf returns June 25

Presented by Santa Cruz Wharf

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Biden says Tuesday’s primary results show voters want harder stance on crime and gun violence (KION)
State imposes sweeping ban on pumping river water in San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area (Sentinel)
Chesa Boudin thoroughly defeated in San Francisco recall election, results show (KSBW)
Wildfires in US West match climate projections ‘eerily’ well (Mercury)
Change in Facebook’s algorithm gave big boost to GOP groups, research finds (NBC)

That’s all for today, folks. We’ll be back at it again tomorrow.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun

Past Newsletters