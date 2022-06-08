LOOKOUT PM: 10 questions on election results, Greenway concedes, the power of poetry

Good day, Lookout readers,

THE VOTE IS IN: 10 questions on what happens next

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What now? Full vote counts from Santa Cruz County’s primary election aren’t expected until Friday, but we’ve seen enough of the results to begin looking ahead to next moves in the rail-trail debate and what’s ahead in the county supervisor and state Assembly races. Get the details here.

➤ PHOTOS: Counting the Election Day vote in Santa Cruz County

Election 2022 results: Yes Greenway concedes on Measure D, issues statement that ‘The voters have spoken’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: The early votes on Measure D showed “No” on the hotly contested rail-and-trail measure outpacing “Yes,” 21,021 votes to 8,580 and the Yes Greenway campaign conceded defeat late Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, former Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin gobbled up 34.2% of the vote in the early portion of State Assembly District 28 voting. See what went down here.

‘Agents of Change’: Poetry on art, offering strands of hope

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

The weight of the written word: Santa Cruz County poet laureate David Sullivan talks about upcoming events — a show opening Friday at the downtown library and a workshop set for June 18 — and reflects on changing the world through the written word. Read Wallace’s Q&A here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz Shakespeare, sans Audrey, gears up for big new season



Voters in SF and LA voice their disgust

Votes of concern: The deterioration of city life in San Francisco and Los Angeles motivated voters to voice their disgust in Tuesday’s election. Read the whole story from CalMatters here.

The women who provided abortions before Roe give a ‘grim’ glimpse of life after it

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

‘They understood the urgency of the moment’: In HBO’s “The Janes,” women who defied abortion laws in pre-Roe Chicago speak out: “The true story is more dramatic than a fictional one.” More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruzans react quickly to threat of Roe v. Wade overturning

