LOOKOUT PM: A guide to libraries, Fred Keeley’s potential next move, and Wallace’s Weekender

When is your new library ready? A Lookout guide to the emerging branches

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Brand new: Four redone Santa Cruz County library branches have reopened and four more will throw open their doors by the end of the year. We check in on the generational investment of $67 million county voters made in 2016. Read Grace’s guide here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: A new challenge to Santa Cruz’s downtown mixed-use library building

Mayor Fred Keeley? The county’s most veteran politico is considering a run for Santa Cruz mayor — here’s why

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The next election: Fred Keeley has been living and breathing politics since he wandered into the nation’s capital at age 22 a half-century ago. Might he be the person to help the city of Santa Cruz wade through a tricky time for local governance? His supporters hope and believe so. Check out Mark’s story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Fred Keeley remarks at Housing Santa Cruz County’s 1 year anniversary event

Weekender: Jazz aplenty, royal recognition, the sweetness of summer — and B9

Upcoming: Kuumbwa Jazz Center’s August events, the knighting of a UCSC professor, and a live performance at Streetlight Records are a few of the things in the latest Weekender. See Wallace’s new edition here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Time for a new ‘Ohio’: Where is the protest song we need in 2022?



COVID, mental health and security challenges: School superintendent Faris Sabbah reflects and looks ahead to next four years

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Round two: Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah will get a second four-year term leading the Santa Cruz County Office of Education after winning an unopposed election Tuesday. COVID-19 threw him a curveball, and now school security and generational funding challenges mean anything but education business as usual. Read Hillary’s Q&A with Faris here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: School superintendent Faris Sabbah says parents need to stop bullying teachers over mask mandates

Ryan Coonerty: Who will be Santa Cruz’s George Washington and three other election hot takes

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Early takeaways: Ryan Coonerty, outgoing District 3 Santa Cruz County supervisor, offers four insights on Tuesday’s election results, along with a bit of wry humor. From the defeat of Measure D to low voter turnout and a historic supervisor runoff, he walks us through the ups and downs of election season and even helps us understand why Santa Cruz today is like Philadelphia circa 1787. Read his op-ed here.

➤ Check out our new opinion forum.

