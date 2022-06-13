LOOKOUT PM: Mixed COVID numbers, and the latest on former Cabrillo administrator

Oh, hey there folks!

Former Cabrillo College administrator Paul De La Cerda agrees to plea deal

(Via Cabrillo College)

Brand new: Paul De La Cerda, who briefly served as vice president of instruction at Cabrillo College, reached a plea deal in the criminal case brought against him in December. Cabrillo’s board voted to dismiss him in February and has since hired a replacement. Hillary has the details.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Cabrillo terminates embattled VP, with pay continuing through June 30

COVID Dashboard: Cases jump, but positivity rate lower than that of our neighbors

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Good news, bad news: Cases rose by more than 400 locally. However, Santa Cruz County’s positivity rate remains in line with that of the state and is lower than figures from neighboring counties. See the latest data here.

Primary election slowdown: Here’s why things aren’t moving more rapidly in Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Counting continues: While the big countywide race, Measure D, left nothing to suspense on election night, and many others are also pretty convincing, there are several close races that won’t be conclusive until at least the end of the week. That’s because a surprising surge of election day voting by mail has left the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office playing catch-up. Mark reports on the progress.

➤ LOOKING AHEAD: Mayor Fred Keeley? The county’s most veteran politico is considering a run for Santa Cruz mayor — here’s why

Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

(Via Julie Lucia)

Looking for solutions: As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, another issue has become evident: a fire sprinkler requirement, and a lack of adequate water pressure for all affected families. Some say this could hinder their ability to get home more so than before: “What can I do, just move in and face possible red-tagging?” Grace has the story.

➤ CZU IMPACTS: Reimagining Big Basin: Following CZU fire devastation, what should the park become?

30 sites in Yosemite National Park vandalized with graffiti

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Trouble in the park: Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying people who vandalized Yosemite Falls Trail — one of the park’s oldest trails — on May 20. More from the L.A. Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Hate crime investigation underway after alleged Proud Boys storm Drag Queen Story Hour at Bay Area library (KSBW)

➤ Heald College students to have fraudulent loans forgiven by U.S. Department of Education (KION)

➤ PG&E “excessive” and “prolonged” delays contributed to Dixie fire: state report (Sentinel)

➤ Kaiser grants $100K to Jacob’s Heart (Pajaronian)

➤ The Warriors needed Kevon Looney more than they knew (FiveThirtyEight)

