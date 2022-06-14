LOOKOUT PM: Need-to-know on a potential new Warriors arena & a story of choice

Good day, everyone,

I know it’s still early in the week, but I hope it’s treating you well so far. It’s been beautiful outside, that’s for sure.

As many of you probably know, the Golden State Warriors are one win away from their fourth championship since 2015. Quite the stretch of basketball history.

On that note, let’s start off with some info about our own Warriors team...



Finding a home for the home team: Four things to know about a new Santa Cruz Warriors permanent arena

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What we know: As downtown redevelopment inches closer to becoming a reality, there are still many questions about where the Warriors’ permanent arena will be built — and if the team will stay. Here’s what you need to know. Check out the full story here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Wallace Baine wonders aloud ... is there a future for the Santa Cruz Warriors — in Santa Cruz?

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER

I was a married mother of two and had an abortion. Will you judge me?

(Via Victoria Tatum)

No regrets: Victoria Tatum had an abortion as a young mother of two. She doesn’t regret it, she writes, and she also didn’t make her choice lightly. She has lost her strong ties with the church in Santa Cruz, but says she has an ongoing, private connection to God. She thinks the church, the state and the Supreme Court should mind their own business when it comes to the choice a woman makes. Read her op-ed here.

➤Check our new opinion section, Community Voices

Making a change for good

(Via Salvation Army)

Helping others: Lieutenant Thelma Jimenez is a core officer/executive director at the Salvation Army in Watsonville. The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization/Christian church. It helps people who are dealing with homelessness and can’t really afford to live on their own. Diamond Technology Institute student Jesus Ramirez has the story.

Hellish fires, low pay, trauma: California’s Forest Service firefighters face a morale crisis

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Taking its toll: A federal firefighter’s viral resignation letter is highlighting the job’s low pay and harsh working conditions in the age of climate change. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ CZU IMPACTS: Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS



Calls overwhelm disability benefits call centers

Overload: Calls to California’s Employment Development Department disability insurance call centers surged to 12 times their normal volume in late 2021 and early 2022 as the department dealt with fraud. Many went unanswered, leaving some Californians in the lurch for months. More from CalMatters here.

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Monterey County District Attorney’s Office employee arrested on several sexual assault counts of a minor (KION)

➤ Monterey Jazz Festival’s Summer Jazz Camp returns in July (KSBW)

➤ Santa Cruz ‘Benchlands’ homeless camp closure delayed (Sentinel)

➤ Will Gavin Newsom sign off on eliminating fees that hit countless Californians? He won’t say. (SF Gate)

➤ ‘End of an era’: Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer on Wednesday (USA Today)

That’ll close out Tuesday. Thanks for reading and tune in tomorrow for hump day.

Max Chun

Correspondent