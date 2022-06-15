Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Workers
(Provided by City of Santa Cruz)
LOOKOUT PM: Downtown Santa Cruz library vote goes to November, and election updates

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Downtown library vote moves toward November ballot

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Via City of Santa Cruz)

Lookout Update: With the validity of their petition’s signatures confirmed, critics of Santa Cruz’s mixed-use downtown library project can now plan on taking their issues with the development to the city’s voters. Grace has the details.

PREVIOUSLY: John Hall on downtown library initiative: ‘We are not about blocking things’

Primary election slowdown: Here’s why things aren’t moving more rapidly in Santa Cruz County

A visiting nurse prepares a syringe to be used for the vaccine.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Moving along: After adding 7,000 votes Monday, the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office added an additional 3,332 on Wednesday. The 44,048 votes brings the county up to a 26.27% registered voter turnout. The clerk’s office estimates roughly 20,000 additional votes remain to be counted. Mark gives the update.

‘A Renaissance woman’: Monarch Services’ Laura Segura passes

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Via Monarch Services)

A local hero: As women’s need for support multiplied during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura Segura and her Monarch Services team met the profound challenges of helping those driven for help with sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. The work crowned Segura’s contributions in helping the people of her native Watsonville. Grace has the story.

Lookout Update: Cabrillo College renaming on track for fall decision

Heather Blume
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Coming soon: Students, staff, the Native American community and Cabrillo Foundation supporters have all weighed in — differently — on a possible Cabrillo name change; President Matt Wetstein emphasizes that student and Indigenous voices must be prioritized in considering the decision, which could happen this fall. Hillary has the story.

WALLACE BAINE: Is it time to jettison the name ‘Cabrillo’? Or, in fact, time to double down on it?

Cabrillo Stage emerges post-pandemic with crowd-pleasing ‘Grease,’ ambitions ‘Candide’

A sexual abuse victim points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct
(Via Jana Marcus)

The return: Santa Cruz County’s professional musical-theater troupe enthusiastically reoccupies the Crocker Theater for the first time in three years to present a big 2022 season. Wallace checks it out.

PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz Shakespeare, sans Audrey, gears up for big new season

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions (KSBW)
MPUSD gets over $500,000 for Teacher Residency Program (KION)
Local musician brings classical music to youth in Santa Cruz County Juvenile Hall (Sentinel)
San Jose bomb squad finds explosive device at councilwoman’s Willow Glen home (Mercury)
The new national congressional map is biased toward Republicans (FiveThirtyEight)

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

