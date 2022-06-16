LOOKOUT PM: What’s next for RTC, ‘Skyscrapers’ in Santa Cruz, and Weekender

Good evening, folks,

The ‘No’s’ had it on Measure D. Now the big question for RTC: What can it say yes to, and when?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What now? Thursday’s first meeting of the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission board after the drubbing of Measure D showed signs of reconciliation while the public commenters illustrated much of the same politically charged rhetoric. The rail and trail question remains: Where do we go from here? Mark was tuned in.

➤ OPINION: Measure D is over. The RTC needs to go after federal and state money.

Weekender: Here’s to dads and grads, Juneteenth celebrations and a new state song

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Upcoming: Wallace lays out the goings-on for Father’s Day weekend and further, including Juneteenth festivities, a Bob Dylan performance, and more. Read it all here.

‘Skyscrapers’ in Santa Cruz? 17-story building plans moving forward as city tackles its housing problem

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘Shockingly different’: The historic Palomar building has long towered over downtown Santa Cruz, at almost 90 feet — and set a precedent for height. Now, in the massive Lower Pacific and Lower Front redevelopment plans, the city council is moving ahead with plans for four buildings twice as tall, in order to help build 1,600 units of housing quickly. How will the idea play in changing Santa Cruz? Read the latest on redevelopment.

➤ REDEVELOPMENT: Finding a home for the home team: Four things to know about a new Santa Cruz Warriors permanent arena

‘I do belong here’: A community leader explains how the outdoors can feel like a scary, non-inclusive place

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Liberation Paddle Out: Says local United Way head Keisha Browder: “We went to Natural Bridges and then to Henry Cowell. And it was like, ‘Wow.’ So beautiful. And I’m saying, ‘I do belong here.’” She is participating Sunday in the second annual Liberation Paddle Out, part of Santa Cruz’s celebration of Juneteenth. Get the details here.

‘It’s a momentous event’: Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebrates 30 years — and a new national holiday

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘A time of reflection’: Santa Cruz Juneteenth organizers are feeling the momentum of the historic Juneteenth last year — when it was declared a national holiday — and are looking forward to another milestone: 30 years celebrating it in Santa Cruz. Hillary has the story.

➤ LAST YEAR: Santa Cruz Juneteenth 2021 celebration

