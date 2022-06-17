LOOKOUT PM: Westside outage, Eaters Digest and under-5 vaccines

Happy Friday evening, folks.

Hope it was as good a week for you as it was for Steph Curry and those Big Dubs.

And I hope all you dads out there have a shady hammock ready to go for Sunday, or whatever variation of bliss you can conjure up.

To the day in headlines ...



Outage over; balloons cause power loss, PG&E warns grads and dads

(Via PG&E)

Balloon trouble: Around 6,400 households and businesses on Santa Cruz’s Westside and elsewhere lost power Friday morning after Pacific Gas & Electric said a metallic balloon entangled in its equipment touched off the outage around 9 a.m. The utility restored power to the vast majority of customers by 12:45 p.m. More on the outage here.



Ask Lookout: Did the Virgin Mary actually once visit a lake in Watsonville?

(Via Jennifer Colby)

Pinto Lake pilgrimage: Thirty years ago Friday, an apparition of La Virgen de Guadalupe visited Anita Mendoza Contreras at Pinto Lake, turning a sleepy county park into a pilgrimage site. The timing was impeccable, Wallace Baine writes.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



Officials expect COVID vaccines to be available to children under 5 early next week. Here’s what you need to know

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The latest: With the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on the brink of approval for children ages 6 months to 5 and 6 years, respectively, Santa Cruz County health officials are gearing up to make sure everyone has access. Pediatricians and primary care providers will be relied on more heavily in this round of vaccines because most pharmacies aren’t licensed to provide vaccines to the younger cohort. Hillary Ojeda with the details.

Seabright Deli delights, Alderwood expands chef’s counter and Capitola Tap House opens

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eaters Digest: Suggestions for a delicious Father’s Day, a new taphouse opens in Capitola Village, Alderwood expands its chef’s counter tasting menu, a fish sandwich that ticks all the boxes at Seabright Deli and more as Lily Belli returns.

Weekender: Here’s to dads and grads, Juneteenth celebrations and a new state song

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Dad’s Day intel: Wallace runs it down for you right here.

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

That’s it for another week, folks. Have a great weekend and we’ll check back in with you Monday.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor