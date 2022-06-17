Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Map showing PG&E customers without power in Santa Cruz. About 6,500 were affected by an outage Friday morning.
Map showing PG&E customers without power in Santa Cruz. About 6,400 were affected by an outage Friday morning, noted in red areas and green dots.
(Via PG&E)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Westside outage, Eaters Digest and under-5 vaccines

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Friday evening, folks.

Hope it was as good a week for you as it was for Steph Curry and those Big Dubs.

And I hope all you dads out there have a shady hammock ready to go for Sunday, or whatever variation of bliss you can conjure up.

To the day in headlines ...

Outage over; balloons cause power loss, PG&E warns grads and dads

Map showing PG&E customers without power in Santa Cruz. About 6,500 were affected by an outage Friday morning.
(Via PG&E)

Balloon trouble: Around 6,400 households and businesses on Santa Cruz’s Westside and elsewhere lost power Friday morning after Pacific Gas & Electric said a metallic balloon entangled in its equipment touched off the outage around 9 a.m. The utility restored power to the vast majority of customers by 12:45 p.m. More on the outage here.

Ask Lookout: Did the Virgin Mary actually once visit a lake in Watsonville?

In the years before the Virgin Tree fell, the shrine attracted thousands of the devout and the curious.
(Via Jennifer Colby)

Pinto Lake pilgrimage: Thirty years ago Friday, an apparition of La Virgen de Guadalupe visited Anita Mendoza Contreras at Pinto Lake, turning a sleepy county park into a pilgrimage site. The timing was impeccable, Wallace Baine writes.

Officials expect COVID vaccines to be available to children under 5 early next week. Here’s what you need to know

Long Beach Department of Health & Human Services holds an evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The latest: With the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on the brink of approval for children ages 6 months to 5 and 6 years, respectively, Santa Cruz County health officials are gearing up to make sure everyone has access. Pediatricians and primary care providers will be relied on more heavily in this round of vaccines because most pharmacies aren’t licensed to provide vaccines to the younger cohort. Hillary Ojeda with the details.

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
Seabright Deli delights, Alderwood expands chef’s counter and Capitola Tap House opens

Capitola Tap House opened in the village in early June
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eaters Digest: Suggestions for a delicious Father’s Day, a new taphouse opens in Capitola Village, Alderwood expands its chef’s counter tasting menu, a fish sandwich that ticks all the boxes at Seabright Deli and more as Lily Belli returns.

click to play our puzzle of the day

Weekender: Here’s to dads and grads, Juneteenth celebrations and a new state song

Santa Cruz hip-hop artist Mesha L performs during 2021 Juneteenth festivities on London Nelson Community Center.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Dad’s Day intel: Wallace runs it down for you right here.

Embark on a journey through time as the Santa Cruz Symphony presents “LIFE”

life symphony header
That’s it for another week, folks. Have a great weekend and we’ll check back in with you Monday.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

3 helpful tips for teaching kids about Juneteenth

Thairie Ritchie and Esabella Bonner raise their fists during Luna HighJohn-Bey talk at the Juneteenth celebration in 2021 at London Nelson Community Center.
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

