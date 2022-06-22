LOOKOUT PM: Measure F up in the air, one mom’s fight for change, and the story with West Cliff’s construction

Happy midweek, everyone,

The sun may have hid from us for the better part of the day today, but at least it was cooler! Those lower temperatures are supposed to stick around for the rest of the week, though the sun is supposed to come out again.

We’ll begin the evening with the latest election update, which shows one final measure still undecided...



With most votes counted, only Measure F hangs in the balance

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Primary election: After the Santa Cruz County Clerk updated the tallies from the June 7 primary election on Tuesday, turnout had surpassed 45%, with the vast majority of the 76,344 votes cast coming via mail. See the latest update here.

➤ LOCAL MEASURES: Measure F: Santa Cruz City Sales and Use Tax explained

Jabs officially available for children 5 and under

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Dashboard: Children ages 5 and under can now officially receive their COVID-19 vaccines, making them the final cohort to become eligible. See the latest news and data.

➤ LEARN MORE: Officials expect COVID vaccines to be available to children under 5 early next week. Here’s what you need to know.

Ask Lookout: The West Cliff path near Natural Bridges remains a mess, for years it seems. What’s the holdup?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“Construction is usually the easy part”: Who hasn’t seen the ongoing work/workaround on one of Santa Cruz’s most popular walkways? Good news on this one — and we’ve put together a reader’s guide/map to the public works projects coming soon to neighborhoods in Santa Cruz. See the whole story here.

➤ ASK LOOKOUT: Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored?

Scotts Valley mom fights for change in wake of bullied child’s suicide

(Mark Conley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“I’m the one who had to bury my son”: Scotts Valley High freshman Mateo Deihl was different, his family and friends say, in wonderful ways. A traumatized product of the foster care system, he had compassion for others and tried to be nice to all. It made him an easy target for bullying. When his mother stepped in to try to help affect change, she says her attempts went unheeded at the middle school and high school. Mateo took his own life in February and now his mom, Regina Deihl, a longtime lawyer in the juvenile justice system, must decide what path to take in honoring his legacy. Read Mark’s story here.

County’s safe syringe programs see a change as Harm Reduction Coalition loses funding

(Rachel Bluth / Kaiser Health News)

Funding cut: The Harm Reduction Coalition — which has officially partnered with Santa Cruz County’s Health Services Agency for two years — and its safe syringes and related programs didn’t receive funding for the year. Supervisors cited duplication of services with the county’s own efforts, but HRC leaders say they provide needed, additive options. Grace has the story.

That marks the end of our Wednesday. Enjoy your evening, and we’ll be back at it tomorrow.

Max Chun

Correspondent