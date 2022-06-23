LOOKOUT PM: The Perg on the market, and Wallace’s Weekender

Hello hello,

It was yet another beautiful day here in town, even if a little chillier than we had anticipated. Still, the sunshine made for a very pleasant summer day. The weekend is supposed to heat up again, so remember to stay cool and hydrated, especially if you’re itching for some outdoor adventures.

Leading off the docket for today: an iconic downtown building is officially for sale, marching towards its uncertain future.

Let’s kick it off there...



The Perg is for sale: Santa Cruz’s ‘oldest coffeehouse’ on the market for $3 million

(via Caffe Pergolesi/Facebook

)

Let the bidding begin: Old Dr. Miller’s place, an iconic landmark of downtown Santa Cruz, is on the market, ready for its next life — for that real estate buyer/entrepreneur with a vision. Grace with the details.

‘Grease’ is the word, John Prine’s generosity & decolonizing the surf

(Jana Marcus)

Weekender: Cabrillo’s rendition of “Grease,” Tommy Prine at Michael’s on Main, and a big move by KSQD highlight Wallace’s latest newsletter. See it all here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Cabrillo Stage emerges post-pandemic with crowd-pleasing ‘Grease,’ ambitious ‘Candide’

Motiv nightclub needs to change dress code; Santa Cruz ‘isn’t noticing or calling out its own latent racism’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Opinion: Motiv nightclub in downtown Santa Cruz has a dress code that prohibits visible tattoos, “gang-affiliated” colors, excessively baggy clothes, sandals and flip-flops. UC Santa Cruz student and Black Lives Matter activist Faith Brown writes that the policy is an “invitation to racism.” Motiv refused to talk to Brown, but told Lookout its dress code is not regularly enforced. Read Brown’s op-ed here.

➤ Check out our new opinion section, Community Voices.

Santa Cruz school districts’ transitional kindergarten plans taking shape, but much still left to do

(Liz Moughon / Los Angeles Times)

Moving forward: While summer is just now officially kicking off, the school year already feels around the corner for Santa Cruz County school districts preparing to add a new grade level to their campuses: transitional kindergarten for 4-year-olds. Several districts have already submitted their TK plans — to meet a June 30 deadline — to the California Department of Education. Hillary has the story.

➤ EXPLAINED: How the new expanded transitional kindergarten program offers parents more choice — and more quandaries

Everyone in the pool: UCSC’s new Lionel Cantú Queer Resource Center director builds on a 50-year program

(Courtesy of delfin bautista)

Q&A: delfin bautista joined UC Santa Cruz this spring as director of the center that supports and advocates for the university’s LGBTQIA+ community. They have big plans for outreach, inclusivity, challenging wider Santa Cruz — and integrating queer studies into the UCSC curriculum. Read Hillary’s story here.

* * *



