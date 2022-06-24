LOOKOUT PM: Santa Cruz comes out in force for Roe v. Wade rally at courthouse

It’s Friday evening, folks.

And, deep breath, what a way to end the week. So much emotion involved with something we all knew was coming, yet didn’t really know it could truly, actually, for-real happen ... until it did.

The loud, proud rights fighters Santa Cruz is known for came out in force at the county courthouse Friday evening. Hillary Ojeda and Giovanni Moujaes were there to capture the sights and sounds.

We will appropriately begin there on this heavy day in America ...



Report from the rally: 400-plus Santa Cruzans gather at courthouse to oppose Roe v. Wade decision

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The scene: The nation woke up to a new reality Friday as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Santa Cruz, a progressive county within a sanctuary state, abortion-rights leaders are asking what they can do in this new landscape. The rally at the courthouse is a first step in that process, after the announcement of the decision. Hillary with the details.



In historic reversal, Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, frees states to outlaw abortion

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

In a historic reversal, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision and ruled states may again outlaw abortion. The 5-4 ruling marks the most significant curtailing of an established constitutional right in the court’s history. Read more from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘It’s really unknown territory’: Longtime Planned Parenthood leaders look back — and forward (Lookout)



Contraception, same-sex marriage should be next in the crosshairs, Thomas says in opinion

(Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States)

Next up: Overturning Roe vs. Wade was a big step. But Justice Clarence Thomas would go even further on contraception, gay sex and marriage equality. The LA Times with the story here.

➤ All of Lookout’s Roe v. Wade decision coverage here.

***



‘Don’t expect any oldies’: Bob Dylan comes to Santa Cruz

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Wallace was there: The figure is eerie: Dylan’s silhouette is almost as recognizable as his donkeylike singing voice, which is good because that’s all we’re getting, his silhouette standing against an orangeish glow on the curtain behind him. He’s avoiding any kind of spotlight like Dracula avoids the rising sun. Wallace Baine take us inside Thursday’s sold-out show at the Santa Cruz Civic.

A guide to food trucks and pop-ups, yakitori and takoyaki on the Westside and the weirdest cookie

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eaters Digest: Use Lookout’s guide to food trucks and pop-ups to help you navigate Santa Cruz County’s thriving scene, including a pair of pop-ups serving yakitori and takoyaki on the Westside. Plus, Ser and Madson wineries grace the pages of Wine Enthusiast. More from Lily here.



Summer guide to food trucks and pop-ups

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Food truck guide: Forty food trucks and pop-ups now dot the Santa Cruz County landscape. Call it global food tourism — within 30 minutes. Here’s where to find dumplings, Cubanos, yakitori, adobo, tapas and so much more. Your guide here.

➤ MORE FOOD AND DRINK: Find all of Lily Belli’s coverage here

* * *



Santa Cruz novelist Vinnie Hansen tracks the gun involved in her own burglary

(Via Vinnie Hansen)

America has the highest per-capita gun ownership in the world — estimated at about 120 per 100 residents. Vinnie Hansen got interested in one of them — the one used, and which then disappeared, after a burglary of her home. She talks about the new book virtually Tuesday via Bookshop Santa Cruz. Read her Q&A with Wallace Baine.

➤ MORE GUNS IN THE NEWS: Supreme Court throws out New York’s concealed weapons law. Here’s what it means for California (Los Angeles Times)



Weekender: ‘Grease’ is the word, John Prine’s generosity & decolonizing the surf

(Via Jana Marcus)

Tonight is opening night for a big Cabrillo Stage production, Saturday brings the return of woodies and a favorite street fair, and Wallace Baine relays a tidbit that’ll make any John Prine fan’s heart grow even fonder of the late singer. Rendezvous with Weekender here.

➤ LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

The Perg is for sale: Santa Cruz’s ‘oldest coffeehouse’ on the market for $3 million

(Via Caffe Pergolesi / Facebook)

Old Dr. Miller’s place, an iconic landmark of downtown Santa Cruz, is on the market, ready for its next life — for that real estate buyer/entrepreneur with a vision. Grace Stetson has the details.

➤ MORE LOCAL LANDMARKS: Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored? (Lookout)

That’s it for this crazy week. Have a great weekend, breathe deeply while taking in some nature and be ever more thankful for where you live.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor