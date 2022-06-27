LOOKOUT PM: Pride flag controversy in Scotts Valley; COVID cases leveling off locally

It’s Monday yet again, folks,

Bay Area surge appears to be leveling off, but cases still high

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Dashboard: Cases have seem to be leveling off both locally and in the greater Bay Area, but recent large public gatherings have some concerned about new transmission. Get the latest numbers here.

➤ VACCINE: What you need to know about vaccines for children 5 and under

Flag flap highlights ongoing community issues around diversity and inclusion

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Soul-searching: The flag controversy — possibly equating a gay pride flag with that of the NRA or KKK — simply reflected Santa Cruz’s least diverse city coming to grips with new realities. An active Facebook group, with 230 members, is pushing forward on diversity and equity while Scotts Valley leaders candidly confront their city’s issues. See it all here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Scotts Valley mom fights for change in wake of bullied child’s suicide

ICYMI: One Friday in the new, post-Roe America: How losing abortion access changes us all

(Via Jessica Dieseldorff)

Opinion: Soon, the Santa Cruz area’s Planned Parenthood’s offices will see 250 to 500 more patients per week, out-of-state refugees pushed west by Friday’s Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. But those are only the ones who have the money and connections to get to us. Jessica Dieseldorff, a nurse practitioner at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte in Watsonville, writes about our new reality, both for those coming to California and for those of us here. Read her op-ed here.

➤ Check out our new opinion section, Community Voices.

California constitutional amendment securing abortion, contraceptive rights goes to voters

Moving forward: State lawmakers approved a measure Monday that will ask California voters in November whether to enshrine abortion and contraceptives rights in state Constitution. More from the L.A. Times here.

California company to shut off public access to forestland due to wildlife concerns

Fire season: Sierra Pacific Industries says concerns over drought and wildfire risk are prompting closure of its forests to public access starting July 1. More from the L.A. Times here.

* * *



