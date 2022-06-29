LOOKOUT PM: Monkeypox in Santa Cruz County, Park Avenue project scuffle, and... red tides?

What’s up, everybody,

First probable monkeypox case in Santa Cruz County diagnosed

(Via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

A first for the county: The patient is in isolation and in good condition, per county health officials. Though more than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed worldwide, experts say that the disease does not spread easily between people. Get the details here.

➤ MORE: Here’s why scientists aren’t ‘crazy scared’ about monkeypox

‘Not uncommon’ but little understood: Red tides have returned to Santa Cruz beaches — what to know?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Back again: Better known to scientists as harmful algal blooms, red tides can cause irritation of the eyes, ears or nose for those with certain conditions in those areas but are generally not harmful. And they do sometimes come with bioluminescence — waves glowing at night. Check out our story from last summer.

Going to bat for affordable housing: In passionate tug of war over Soquel project, supporters get loud

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Development showdown: While vocal neighborhood opposition turned out at Cabrillo College on Monday night, so did a fervent cast of believers in affordable housing projects such as the Project Homekey development on Park Avenue on the border of Aptos, Soquel and Capitola. That project has received a $10.7 million grant from the state to add 36 units to an area that, like much of Santa Cruz County, is unaccustomed to growth. Mark was on scene.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Koenig met by angry Soquel crowd over proposed Homekey project on Park Avenue

No final vote tally until next Tuesday as Santa Cruz sales tax hangs in the (hand-count) balance

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“We’re not optimistic”: Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker says the city must begin plotting alternatives to the loss of potential Measure F funding that was expected to create up to $8 million a year in revenue. See the latest here.

➤ EXPLAINED: Measure F: Santa Cruz City Sales and Use Tax

With $25 million in state funding near, Watsonville Community Hospital purchase becomes more likely

Inching closer: The local nonprofit tasked with raising money to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital is about to receive $25 million from the state. If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the final budget including that allocation, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project will still need more than $12 million to reach its goal, but organizers say most of that money should be raised before the Aug. 31 deadline. Hillary has the story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Driscoll’s donation drives $3.3 million toward purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital

