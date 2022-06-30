LOOKOUT PM: Big Basin set to reopen, a new flavored tobacco ordinance, and an update from our founder

Hello folks,

Big Basin Redwoods State Park partially reopens to visitors next month

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

At long last: For the first time since the CZU Complex Fire devastated the Big Basin Redwoods State Park in 2020, visitors can explore a limited part of the park again starting July 22. Officials will limit the number of visitors to ensure their safety in the forest and provide a good visitor experience. Hillary has the update.

➤ REIMAGINING BIG BASIN: Following CZU fire devastation, what should the park become?

➤ VIDEO BY KEVIN PAINCHAUD

Santa Cruz’s flavored tobacco ban: County now leads the state in latest regulations

(Via Pixabay)

Coming soon: As Big Tobacco fights California’s statewide actions, Santa Cruz becomes the first bigger county to ban those products with “a taste or smell other than tobacco.” Scotts Valley’s new ordinance, to take effect July 15, completes city and county action intended to reduce fast-growing use among young people. Lily has the story.

Opinion!, trivializing Wallace, local puzzles — and Lookout’s growth

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

From our CEO: Ken Doctor discusses the next steps in our Community Voices section, Wallace Baine Trivia Nights and more in a quick update. See the whole thing here.

A quintessential Santa Cruz day, B9 fetes the Fourth and clockspotting

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Weekender: Check out Wallace’s pre-Fourth-of-July Weekender, where he gives you the top events for the week ahead, plus his experience at Woodies on the Wharf and the Pleasure Point Street Fair. Read it all here.

➤ MORE: Bob Dylan comes to Santa Cruz

I bought my Aptos house for $100K in 1981. Friends tell me I’m lucky; I don’t agree.

(Via Claudia Sternbach)

‘Why I Live Here’: Claudia Sternbach landed in Santa Cruz County by chance in 1981, when she and her husband, Michael, were idealists searching for a way to make a life close to the water. Today, their Aptos home is worth 10 times what they paid, but people she has known for decades are leaving, unable to afford the soaring home prices. Her daughter can’t afford to live here. She wonders aloud what Santa Cruz is becoming and what will happen to adventure-seeking young people today. Read Claudia’s op-ed here.

➤ Check out our new opinion section, Community Voices.

County’s CORE Investments to fund 57 public service programs out of 127 that applied

Public comment during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 28. (County of Santa Cruz)

Some gains, some cuts: The three-year grant cycle aims to address changing — and growing — social services needs throughout Santa Cruz County. There’s never enough money for all applicants, and this year the county board of supervisors applied some new priorities. Read the full story here.

