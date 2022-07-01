LOOKOUT PM: Seafood in sight for the 4th? About the new Venus Beachside

Happy 4th of July weekend, folks.

Hope you have big plans or no plans at all.

It is all good.

The weather forecast is delightfully moderate which will hopefully keep any extra fire worries, that none of us need — especially our first responder friends — at bay.

Please don’t be afraid to call a knucklehead a knucklehead this weekend. Call them out loudly if needed. It could just help prevent an unnatural disaster.

With that bit of practical advice, let’s get to the headlines ...



After 11 years of rising Santa Cruz home prices, ‘we’re in a dip at the moment’

Cooling down: Home prices in Santa Cruz County have flattened and even begun to drop in recent months, as they have across the country. Will it last? Experienced realtors say it’s too early to say. Here’s what they told Max Chun.

➤ FROM MAY: ‘Not everybody really gets to live in a beach town’: Realtors on what’s ‘getting worse’ in Santa Cruz real estate (Lookout)



Superlative seafood, Venus Beachside opens and can the Perg rise again?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: Enjoy your Independence Day weekend with local seafood recommendations, a free treat at the Boardwalk and weekend events for craft beer lovers. Lily’s got it all for you right here.



A creative, nuanced addition to the traditional comforts of Rio Del Mar

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Venus Beachside: Sand dabs, lobster and tastes of the low country. The second Venus brings a bit of Westside panache to Aptos’ Rio Del Mar area as mid-county grows its fine dining scene. Lily Belli reviews the new kid on the block.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: All of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one place

‘We’re on a bridge to some new normal’: Cabrillo, UCSC summer sessions in full swing

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A rebalancing act: Summer school at Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz kicked off in June, and with the COVID pandemic entering a new phase, officials are rebalancing in-person and remote learning, opening up new opportunities for both continuing students and high schoolers. Hillary Ojeda reports.

➤ MORE ON UCSC AND CABRILLO: All of Lookout’s higher ed coverage in one place

A quintessential Santa Cruz day, B9 fetes the Fourth and clockspotting

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Weekender: Wallace Baine looks back at Woodies on the Wharf and the Pleasure Point Street Fair, ahead to Fourth of July weekend, and challenges you to find a timeless timepiece in his latest newsletter. Peruse it here.

➤ LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

When are we going to outgrow fireworks?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Please be thinking: As we head into another Fourth of July celebration and with memories still fresh of the traumatic CZU fires that ravaged Santa Cruz County in 2020, we’re revisiting Wallace’s column from last year’s holiday weekend. Can we celebrate the nation’s birthday without “bombs bursting in air?” he asks. Read it here.

➤ MORE FIRE WORRIES: California company to shut off public access to forestland due to wildfire concerns (Los Angeles Times)

New California gas tax hits today, bringing higher pump prices — here’s what you should know

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Up some more: Gas prices in California will go up about 3 cents on July 1 due to the state’s excise tax on gasoline, which is adjusted each year. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times explain.

➤ MORE FROM SACRAMENTO: Nation’s most sweeping law to phase out single-use plastics approved by California lawmakers (Los Angeles Times)

California climate rules won’t be undercut by Supreme Court’s ruling, experts say

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Buffered? The Supreme Court’s decision to limit federal environmental protection rules will have little to no effect on California’s carbon-reduction policies, according to experts — and state leaders say they are doubling down on their climate commitment. Our partners at CalMatters report.

➤ A TUMULTUOUS SCOTUS SESSION: Find all our coverage of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and local reaction

That’s it for this week and the first day of July, everybody. Have a safe and sane holiday weekend and we’ll see you back here on Tuesday.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor