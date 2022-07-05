LOOKOUT PM: A new restaurant supply store, the story of Socksmith, and a board-shaping legend

Happy Tuesday, everyone,

I hope you’re all feeling refreshed after a long weekend, even if you didn’t have anything exciting planned for the holiday.

I’m not sure if it’s just me, but I felt as though there were far fewer firework explosions than I’m used to. That said, considering the severity of fire season nowadays, it’s probably not a bad thing.

Anyways, let’s jump right into it...



Giant leap for Cabrillo wine program, restaurant supply gets a boost and an apricot bonanza

(Via Pixabay)

Lily Belli on Food: Some notable changes to Cabrillo’s wine program and a new restaurant supply store coming to town highlight Lily’s newsletter. See the whole thing here.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Superlative seafood, Venus Beachside opens and can the Perg rise again?

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



Why does surfboard craftsman Ward Coffey do it all by hand? It’s the only way he knows

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Soul shaper: There are no machine politics to be played out in this Westside Santa Cruz shaping bay, one of the last of its kind in this surf-mad town or, in fact, any others like it around the world. As technological progress — or disruption — has defined the modern surfboard-shaping experience, Ward Coffey’s business has managed to keep it delightfully old-school and down to earth. Mark has the story.

➤ ‘WE LOVE YOU, BUCKY’: Surf Community mourns iconic board shaper swallowed up by addiction at 41

An empire built on goofy socks: The Santa Cruz saga of Socksmith

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Local empire: “A sock shop? How long do you think they’ll be in business?” That was the greeting Eric and Ellen Gil got when they opened in downtown Santa Cruz in 1988, but with their company, Socksmith, now an industry giant, the sock is on the other foot. Wallace shares the tale.

Gail Pellerin and daughter Emily lament the surreal post-Roe world they share

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A mother-daughter moment: Gail Pellerin — who is running for California State Assembly District 28 — had an abortion when she was 26. She told her daughter, Emily, her story just before Emily left for college. It was hard for the then-Santa Cruz County Clerk to make herself that vulnerable. But her openness changed their relationship and made Emily more willing to talk to Gail about her sexual assault a few years later. In a Community Voices opinion piece, they talk about their mother-daughter bond, their fury over the end of Roe and the fight that lies ahead to secure abortion rights for women. Read their op-ed here.

➤ Check out our new opinion section, Community Voices.

More mass shootings, more gun laws coming to California

The big issues: What’s more American than a mass shooting? That was the question posed by the Sacramento Bee editorial board following a spate of Fourth of July shootings in California and across the country. More from CalMatters here.



There was no shortage of smiling faces at ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ in Aptos

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A small, but great, local tradition: Our all-star photographer Kevin Painchaud was on scene at the ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ in Aptos and captured the sights and sounds of the Fourth of July celebration. See it all here.

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Electra Fire burns 3K acres; Amador County evacuation orders expand (KSBW)

➤ Monterey tattoo studio owner convicted and sentenced for assaulting two women (KION)

➤ Pajaro Valley Arts to host art and history conference (Pajaronian)

➤ California is missing an entire year of rainfall since mid-2019, new figures show (Sentinel)

➤ Just how sharp was the Supreme Court’s rightward turn this term? (FiveThirtyEight)

And that closes out the beginning of this shortened work week. Have a good evening, and we’ll talk to you tomorrow.

Max Chun

Correspondent