Workers
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: New variants, updated jabs, and the final vote count

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good day, folks,

Hope you’ve all enjoyed this beautiful Wednesday here in Santa Cruz. Also, it’s already Wednesday! Bless short weeks.

Without further ado, here we go...

New variants could keep cases high, but updated shots may be on the way

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Raquel Natalicchio for CalMatters)

COVID Dashboard: New highly infectious omicron subvariants could continue to drive high case rates, but vaccines that target omicron could be on the horizon. See the latest data here.

MORE: This new California coronavirus wave isn’t sticking to the script: Big spread, less illness

No magic rally for Measure F as final votes counted in Santa Cruz County

A county elections worker looks over a ballot
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Primary election recap: The Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office took all the time available to make its final tallies for the June 7 primary election. Measure F, a sales tax put before voters in the city of Santa Cruz, was the only race that went down to the wire. A hand count did not change the fact more voters were against the new tax than were for it. See the official results here.

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking up at redwoods
What an 8-year-old inventor looks like: Watsonville second grader one of five California students to go global

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Getting started young: Kristopher Bayog’s “D” shoes were born out of his concern for his grandmother, who is facing dementia. His invention helps people find lost loved ones by activating an alarm system housed in the sole of the sneakers. Why the “D” shoe? For detectives who are on the case for grandma, of course. Hillary has the story.

PREVIOUSLY: Harbor High graduate Morgyn Michelson: A master puzzler in the making

Housing as healthcare: A prescription for change

Housing Matters
click to play our puzzle of the day

Thousands still without power as Electra fire holds at 3,900 acres, now 10% contained

A sexual abuse victim points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct
(European Space Agency)

One of the season’s largest: The fire in northern California’s Amador and Calaveras counties did not grow overnight, Cal Fire says. It’s one of the largest fires this season. More from the L.A. Times here.

LEFT OUT TO DRY: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

Construction well underway on new student housing at UC Santa Cruz

UC Santa Cruz from above
What to watch for when the Jan. 6 hearings resume next week

Students from Miguel Contreras Learning Center high school in Los Angeles demonstrate in front of City Hall
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Picking back up: Bombshell testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has led to new questions that the Jan. 6 committee hopes to get answered. More from the L.A. Times here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

Masks will not be required in K-12 public schools for new school year in California (KSBW)
Second probable monkeypox case detected in Santa Cruz County (KION)
Construction of culvert at the San Lorenzo River mouth starts next week (Sentinel)
Newsom is on vacation in a state where official California travel is banned (Mercury)
Why Democratic appeals to the ‘working class’ are unlikely to work (FiveThirtyEight)

That spells the end of hump day. Catch you all tomorrow!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

