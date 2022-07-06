LOOKOUT PM: New variants, updated jabs, and the final vote count

Good day, folks,

Hope you’ve all enjoyed this beautiful Wednesday here in Santa Cruz. Also, it’s already Wednesday! Bless short weeks.

Without further ado, here we go...



(Raquel Natalicchio for CalMatters)

COVID Dashboard: New highly infectious omicron subvariants could continue to drive high case rates, but vaccines that target omicron could be on the horizon. See the latest data here.

➤ MORE: This new California coronavirus wave isn’t sticking to the script: Big spread, less illness

No magic rally for Measure F as final votes counted in Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Primary election recap: The Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office took all the time available to make its final tallies for the June 7 primary election. Measure F, a sales tax put before voters in the city of Santa Cruz, was the only race that went down to the wire. A hand count did not change the fact more voters were against the new tax than were for it. See the official results here.

What an 8-year-old inventor looks like: Watsonville second grader one of five California students to go global

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Getting started young: Kristopher Bayog’s “D” shoes were born out of his concern for his grandmother, who is facing dementia. His invention helps people find lost loved ones by activating an alarm system housed in the sole of the sneakers. Why the “D” shoe? For detectives who are on the case for grandma, of course. Hillary has the story.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Harbor High graduate Morgyn Michelson: A master puzzler in the making

Thousands still without power as Electra fire holds at 3,900 acres, now 10% contained

(European Space Agency)

One of the season’s largest: The fire in northern California’s Amador and Calaveras counties did not grow overnight, Cal Fire says. It’s one of the largest fires this season. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ LEFT OUT TO DRY: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

What to watch for when the Jan. 6 hearings resume next week

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Picking back up: Bombshell testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has led to new questions that the Jan. 6 committee hopes to get answered. More from the L.A. Times here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Masks will not be required in K-12 public schools for new school year in California (KSBW)

➤ Second probable monkeypox case detected in Santa Cruz County (KION)

➤ Construction of culvert at the San Lorenzo River mouth starts next week (Sentinel)

➤ Newsom is on vacation in a state where official California travel is banned (Mercury)

➤ Why Democratic appeals to the ‘working class’ are unlikely to work (FiveThirtyEight)

That spells the end of hump day. Catch you all tomorrow!

Max Chun

Correspondent