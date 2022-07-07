LOOKOUT PM: Outage in Watsonville and Wallace’s Weekender

Happy almost-Friday, all,

It’s been a beautiful midsummer week, and that’s set to continue. This weekend, we’ll be seeing some temperatures in the low-80s, which will then dip back down into the mid-to-low 70s next week. Perfect weather to spend some time outdoors!

Just when you thought the election frenzy was coming to a close, we remind you that it’s not over yet with an early general election preview today. Meanwhile, Wallace aptly lays out what you should be doing in the not-so-distant future.

Let’s start off with news of something that hopefully didn’t inconvenience a lot of you...



Power restored for 2,000 PG&E customers in the Watsonville area

(via PG&E)

South County outage: A power outage that lasted more than 7 hours left nearly 2,000 PG&E customers without power Thursday morning. Power was restored before 9 a.m. See all of the available info here.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER

A return to Boomeria, cozying up with Nick Offerman & a Cement Ship earworm

Weekender: An upcoming talk from a local writer, and a big new arts festival from the MAH highlight Wallace’s latest Weekender. Also, shoot him a message and tell him where in town you can find the image above. Read the entire thing here.

➤ GOOFY SOCKS: The Santa Cruz Saga of Socksmith

‘You’re the first Muslim I’ve ever spoken to’

Challenging stereotypes: Ven. Tenzin Chogkyi thinks the only way we can “move forward as a nation and as human beings” is to talk to each other and find “the threads of common humanity that unite us.” She gives suggestions and — in partnership with others — is offering us a chance to talk to strangers and get to know ourselves at the MAH on July 23. She’ll be there, too. Read her op-ed here.

➤ Check out our opinion section, Community Voices here.

A (very) early general election preview: 4 things to know about the November battles ahead

Stay tuned: Election season may be in a lull, but it’s not over. In fact, a few political showdowns are still heating up. Here’s what you need to know as the Nov. 8 general election draws closer. See what to look out for here.

➤ PRIMARY RECAP: No magic rally for Measure F as final votes counted in Santa Cruz County

Local playwright brings contemporary ‘Midsummer’ish rom-com to Santa Cruz Shakespeare

(Jana Marcus)

Something different: As the only non-Shakespeare production at this summer’s Santa Cruz Shakespeare festival, Kathryn Chetkovich’s “The Formula” updates the love-potion comedy for a contemporary audience for a world premiere in her hometown. Wallace Baine has the story.

➤ WALLACE’S ESALEN EXPERIENCE: Big Sur’s ‘one-of-a-kind, you-gotta-be-kidding-me, is-this-a-dream?’ kinda day

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Nevada man charged in 40-year-old Seaside homicide case (KSBW)

➤ Caltrans to stabilize eroded Highway 17 slope near Scotts Valley (Sentinel)

➤ Granite Construction celebrates 100 years (Pajaronian)

➤ Santa Clara County joins Biden administration’s housing plan (Mercury)

➤ Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin gets 21-year federal sentence for violating George Floyd’s civil rights (USA Today)

And that’s all for Thursday. Have a good evening, and check back with us for Friday coverage.

Max Chun

Correspondent