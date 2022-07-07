LOOKOUT PM: Outage in Watsonville and Wallace’s Weekender
Happy almost-Friday, all,
It’s been a beautiful midsummer week, and that’s set to continue. This weekend, we’ll be seeing some temperatures in the low-80s, which will then dip back down into the mid-to-low 70s next week. Perfect weather to spend some time outdoors!
Just when you thought the election frenzy was coming to a close, we remind you that it’s not over yet with an early general election preview today. Meanwhile, Wallace aptly lays out what you should be doing in the not-so-distant future.
Let’s start off with news of something that hopefully didn’t inconvenience a lot of you...
Power restored for 2,000 PG&E customers in the Watsonville area
South County outage: A power outage that lasted more than 7 hours left nearly 2,000 PG&E customers without power Thursday morning. Power was restored before 9 a.m. See all of the available info here.
A return to Boomeria, cozying up with Nick Offerman & a Cement Ship earworm
Weekender: An upcoming talk from a local writer, and a big new arts festival from the MAH highlight Wallace’s latest Weekender. Also, shoot him a message and tell him where in town you can find the image above. Read the entire thing here.
➤ GOOFY SOCKS: The Santa Cruz Saga of Socksmith
10 top jobs at the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency
10 top jobs at the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency
‘You’re the first Muslim I’ve ever spoken to’
Challenging stereotypes: Ven. Tenzin Chogkyi thinks the only way we can “move forward as a nation and as human beings” is to talk to each other and find “the threads of common humanity that unite us.” She gives suggestions and — in partnership with others — is offering us a chance to talk to strangers and get to know ourselves at the MAH on July 23. She’ll be there, too. Read her op-ed here.
➤ Check out our opinion section, Community Voices here.
A (very) early general election preview: 4 things to know about the November battles ahead
Stay tuned: Election season may be in a lull, but it’s not over. In fact, a few political showdowns are still heating up. Here’s what you need to know as the Nov. 8 general election draws closer. See what to look out for here.
➤ PRIMARY RECAP: No magic rally for Measure F as final votes counted in Santa Cruz County
Avoiding real estate FOMO: the benefits of a realtor search engine
Avoiding real estate FOMO: the benefits of a realtor search engine
Local playwright brings contemporary ‘Midsummer’ish rom-com to Santa Cruz Shakespeare
Something different: As the only non-Shakespeare production at this summer’s Santa Cruz Shakespeare festival, Kathryn Chetkovich’s “The Formula” updates the love-potion comedy for a contemporary audience for a world premiere in her hometown. Wallace Baine has the story.
➤ WALLACE’S ESALEN EXPERIENCE: Big Sur’s ‘one-of-a-kind, you-gotta-be-kidding-me, is-this-a-dream?’ kinda day
- Prospect Development Analyst at UC Santa Cruz
- Musical Theater Production, Summer 2022 - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College
- Participant Service Representative at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
- Insurance Agent Training Program (Protégé Agent) at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Apparel/Purchasing Manager at NHS, Inc
➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.
* * *
More from here & elsewhere
➤ Nevada man charged in 40-year-old Seaside homicide case (KSBW)
➤ Caltrans to stabilize eroded Highway 17 slope near Scotts Valley (Sentinel)
➤ Granite Construction celebrates 100 years (Pajaronian)
➤ Santa Clara County joins Biden administration’s housing plan (Mercury)
➤ Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin gets 21-year federal sentence for violating George Floyd’s civil rights (USA Today)
And that’s all for Thursday. Have a good evening, and check back with us for Friday coverage.
Max Chun
Correspondent