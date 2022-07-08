LOOKOUT PM: Suit filed in Aptos High stabbing death; weekend eats ideas

Happy Friday evening, folks.

Those short weeks sure do fly by, don’t they? And looky, looky ... another July weekend with splendid weather appears there before us.

But before we rest, let’s dig into the headlines du jour ...



Family of Aptos High stabbing victim files lawsuit against PVUSD, high school officials

Lookout Update: Almost one year after a 17-year-old student died after being stabbed at Aptos High School, the family has filed a lawsuit against the Pajaro Valley Unified School District and Aptos High officials, alleging negligence and wrongful death. Hillary with the details here.



A pét-nat parade at Birichino, Hop N’ Barley beer festival returns and a new culinary cozy

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Birichino winery is putting its own spin on fizzy, fun pét-nats, a beloved local beer festival returns to Scotts Valley and a chance to experience the as-yet-unopened Trout Farm Inn from your yoga mat — it’s all here in this week’s Eaters Digest.

➤ MORE FROM LILY BELLI: All of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one spot

Fire danger looking ‘grim as always’: Cal Fire CZU chief talks prevention efforts as warmer weather looms

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Northern California and the state as a whole have so far avoided having a fire season similar to the past several years. But despite the encouraging trend, local Cal Fire chief Nate Armstrong told the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors last week that the next couple of months have above-normal fire potential. Hillary Ojeda has the details.

➤ ANOTHER LOCAL CHIEF: People call the fire department for everything: A Q&A with new Santa Cruz fire chief Rob Oatey (Lookout)

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



Anti-choice advocate: ‘I lose sleep over this’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz’s Wayne Shaffer doesn’t strike you as any sort of modern political activist on the front lines of the post-Roe v. Wade battlefront. He is, however, a longtime community fixture in providing services for women in need of food, shelter and assistance in bringing their babies to term. Shaffer admits this can be a hard place to convince others to agree with his religious convictions and social conservatism, but that hasn’t prevented him from trying to spread the anti-choice gospel as he knows it. Mark Conley explores what makes him tick.

➤ MORE: Find all of Lookout’s coverage of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe and local reaction, plus opinion from our Community Voices section

As monkeypox spreads in California, LGBTQ community demands urgent action

California community health and LGBTQ rights leaders are demanding a much more aggressive response to monkeypox from government and health agencies. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

➤ LOCALLY: First probable monkeypox case in Santa Cruz County diagnosed (Lookout)

Weekender: A return to Boomeria, cozying up with Nick Offerman and a Cement Ship earworm

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Another happening weekend is upon us, and Wallace Baine has all the details from Santa Cruz County’s arts and entertainment scene in his latest Weekender newsletter. Find it here.

➤ LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Caltrans to stabilize eroded Highway 17 slope near Scotts Valley (Sentinel)

➤ Santa Cruz police seeking ID in downtown knife-point robbery (Sentinel)

➤ City council places competing initiative against Measure U renewal (Pajaronian)

➤ Rene Mendez off to running start as Watsonville City Manager (Pajaronian)

That’s it for another week, everybody. Have a great weekend and let’s do this again Monday.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor