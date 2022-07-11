Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Workers
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: New variants driving surge, date night for parents, and breastfeeding struggles

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good day, folks,

Hope the weekend treated you well, and you got some well-deserved rest.

As Mark mentioned this morning, the weather is going to be gorgeous for the foreseeable future. Sunny with temperatures in the 70s dominate the forecast for the next two weeks.

Anyways, enough small talk. Let’s get going...

New variants, particularly BA.5, pushing a surge; but cases seem to be less serious

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Dashboard: New omicron subvariants appear to be driving yet another surge, but cases continue to be less severe as a whole than previously in the pandemic. See the latest numbers here.

COVID: Are widespread layoffs coming? How the pandemic has changed employers’ recession strategy

On self-care — and date night! — for Santa Cruz parents

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Local tips: More than ever, COVID-beleaguered parents need “Waves of Self Care: It Takes a Village,” the new book by Capitola’s Jaime McFaden. And Lookout parenting columnist Liza Monroy helps out with a half-dozen tips on how to arrange a date night around Santa Cruz County. Read Liza’s latest here.

THE OMICRON EXPERIENCE: Families with young children — including mine — still face pandemic purgatories

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Why do some women struggle to breastfeed?

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.

Local researcher weighs in: UC Santa Cruz stem cell biologist Lindsay Hinck wants to solve a global and deeply personal problem: Why do some women struggle to make enough milk for their babies? The former breast cancer researcher switched her research focus after she struggled to breastfeed her daughter 22 years ago. As the nationwide baby formula shortage drags on, Guananí Gómez-Van Cortright spoke to Hinck about what we do and don’t know about why breastfeeding can be so difficult. Read the whole thing here.

Cabrillo College Robotics Club wins first place in world MATE ROV Competition

ICYMI: The saga of Sleepy John’s retirement send-off

A sexual abuse victim points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A shoot for the ages: A historic group photo of luminary Santa Cruz musicians, brought together to honor the retiring “Sleepy John” Sandidge, almost didn’t happen … until our photographer, Kevin Painchaud, figured out the solution. Read Wallace’s recount here.

WEEKENDER: A return to Boomeria, cozying up with Nick Offerman & a Cement Ship earworm

Housing as healthcare: A prescription for change

First image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals thousands of galaxies in stunning detail

Students from Miguel Contreras Learning Center high school in Los Angeles demonstrate in front of City Hall

A new look: NASA reveals the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, its $10-billion successor to Hubble. The LA Times with the details.

* * *

That’ll do it for another Monday here in the newsroom. Sleep well tonight, and check back with us tomorrow.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

