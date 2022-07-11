LOOKOUT PM: New variants driving surge, date night for parents, and breastfeeding struggles

Good day, folks,

Hope the weekend treated you well, and you got some well-deserved rest.

As Mark mentioned this morning, the weather is going to be gorgeous for the foreseeable future. Sunny with temperatures in the 70s dominate the forecast for the next two weeks.

Anyways, enough small talk. Let’s get going...



New variants, particularly BA.5, pushing a surge; but cases seem to be less serious

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Dashboard: New omicron subvariants appear to be driving yet another surge, but cases continue to be less severe as a whole than previously in the pandemic. See the latest numbers here.

➤ COVID: Are widespread layoffs coming? How the pandemic has changed employers’ recession strategy

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Local tips: More than ever, COVID-beleaguered parents need “Waves of Self Care: It Takes a Village,” the new book by Capitola’s Jaime McFaden. And Lookout parenting columnist Liza Monroy helps out with a half-dozen tips on how to arrange a date night around Santa Cruz County. Read Liza’s latest here.

➤ THE OMICRON EXPERIENCE: Families with young children — including mine — still face pandemic purgatories

Why do some women struggle to breastfeed?

Local researcher weighs in: UC Santa Cruz stem cell biologist Lindsay Hinck wants to solve a global and deeply personal problem: Why do some women struggle to make enough milk for their babies? The former breast cancer researcher switched her research focus after she struggled to breastfeed her daughter 22 years ago. As the nationwide baby formula shortage drags on, Guananí Gómez-Van Cortright spoke to Hinck about what we do and don’t know about why breastfeeding can be so difficult. Read the whole thing here.

ICYMI: The saga of Sleepy John’s retirement send-off

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A shoot for the ages: A historic group photo of luminary Santa Cruz musicians, brought together to honor the retiring “Sleepy John” Sandidge, almost didn’t happen … until our photographer, Kevin Painchaud, figured out the solution. Read Wallace’s recount here.

➤ WEEKENDER: A return to Boomeria, cozying up with Nick Offerman & a Cement Ship earworm

First image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals thousands of galaxies in stunning detail

A new look: NASA reveals the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, its $10-billion successor to Hubble. The LA Times with the details.

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows as crews protect iconic sequoias (KSBW)

➤ Many hands helped to stop drilling threat (Sentinel)

➤ Aptos all-star squad wins District 39 Majors title (Pajaronian)

➤ Court orders California to pause denying pandemic rent aid (Mercury)

➤ NBA 7-footers are having a renaissance ... or are they? (FiveThirtyEight)

That’ll do it for another Monday here in the newsroom. Sleep well tonight, and check back with us tomorrow.

Max Chun

Correspondent