LOOKOUT PM: Good Shepherd closes, a push for better mental health care on campuses

We’ll start off with some sad news from the local schools...



Families, staff, alums heartbroken by closure of 60-year-old Good Shepherd school

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘Tell the school goodbye’: After 60 years of serving families in Santa Cruz, Good Shepherd Catholic School closed on June 30. Officials from the Diocese of Monterey said declining enrollment and financial challenges led them to shutter its doors, but families believe they were close to meeting the target enrollment — and now feel betrayed. Hillary has the story.

➤ LOOKOUT UPDATE: Family of Aptos High stabbing victim files lawsuit against PVUSD, high school officials



Gen Z students want better mental health care access on campus

Needing support: The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for mental health services on college campuses, and many schools are struggling to meet the demand. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ Q&A: School superintendent Faris Sabbah reflects and looks ahead to next four years

California opens the door to suing gun makers. Here’s what the new law does.

(via Pixabay)

‘The End of Rain’: AB 1594 allows the state and individual Californians to sue gun manufacturers when they make a “abnormally dangerous” products or sell their wares in ways that violate standards. More from the L.A. Times here.

Iran, not oil, is the main topic of Biden’s trip among Middle Eastern leaders

International disputes: The threat of Iran is bringing former adversaries together, but allies disagree sharply with President Biden over the solution. More from the L.A. Times here.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parenting column: More than ever, COVID-beleaguered parents need “Waves of Self Care: It Takes a Village,” the new book by Capitola’s Jaime McFaden. And Lookout parenting columnist Liza Monroy helps out with a half-dozen tips on how to arrange a date night around Santa Cruz County. Read Liza’s latest story here.

➤ Check out all of Liza’s work here.

* * *



