Workers
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Good Shepherd closes, a push for better mental health care on campuses

By Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy hump day, friends,

This morning, I thought that we were in for another mostly cloudy day, but the skies cleared up quite a bit in the early afternoon. Nice to see a little more of the sun today.

We’ll start off with some sad news from the local schools...

Families, staff, alums heartbroken by closure of 60-year-old Good Shepherd school

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
‘Tell the school goodbye’: After 60 years of serving families in Santa Cruz, Good Shepherd Catholic School closed on June 30. Officials from the Diocese of Monterey said declining enrollment and financial challenges led them to shutter its doors, but families believe they were close to meeting the target enrollment — and now feel betrayed. Hillary has the story.

LOOKOUT UPDATE: Family of Aptos High stabbing victim files lawsuit against PVUSD, high school officials

Gen Z students want better mental health care access on campus

Needing support: The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for mental health services on college campuses, and many schools are struggling to meet the demand. More from the L.A. Times here.

Q&A: School superintendent Faris Sabbah reflects and looks ahead to next four years

California opens the door to suing gun makers. Here’s what the new law does.

Aptos resident Kelly Spellman at the Blossom's Farmstore & Coffeeshop.
‘The End of Rain’: AB 1594 allows the state and individual Californians to sue gun manufacturers when they make a “abnormally dangerous” products or sell their wares in ways that violate standards. More from the L.A. Times here.

Iran, not oil, is the main topic of Biden’s trip among Middle Eastern leaders

A sexual abuse victim points to the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct
International disputes: The threat of Iran is bringing former adversaries together, but allies disagree sharply with President Biden over the solution. More from the L.A. Times here.

ICYMI: On self-care — and date night! — for Santa Cruz parents

Students from Miguel Contreras Learning Center high school in Los Angeles demonstrate in front of City Hall
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Parenting column: More than ever, COVID-beleaguered parents need “Waves of Self Care: It Takes a Village,” the new book by Capitola’s Jaime McFaden. And Lookout parenting columnist Liza Monroy helps out with a half-dozen tips on how to arrange a date night around Santa Cruz County. Read Liza’s latest story here.

Check out all of Liza’s work here.

More from here & elsewhere

Pacific Grove shark attack victim released from rehab, heads home (KSBW)
Two Salinas Union High School teachers to teach Ukrainian refugees in Poland (KION)
Santa Cruz County awarded civil damages in Carrillo case (Sentinel)
Tech-linked layoffs eliminate more than 600 Bay Area jobs (Mercury)
Americans’ support for LGBTQ rights often stops with transgender rights (FiveThirtyEight)

That closes out Wednesday. Enjoy the rest of your day, and check back with us tomorrow.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

