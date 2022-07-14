Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Workers
(Courtesy of Mentone)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: A shortened Weekender, spiked slushies, and post-Nick possibilities

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Happy Thursday folks,

Hope you all enjoyed the sunny afternoon today. We’re looking at incredibly consistent mid-70s weather for the next 10+ days, so not a whole lot to complain about there!

Wallace was on a much-deserved vacation this week, so his newsletter is a bit shorter. That said, it makes mention of a certain punk rocker’s Santa Cruz experience. Worth a read...

click here to change your password

Shakespeare szn, Patti Smith’s Santa Cruz dream and a bronze idol

College Ten students Cheru Robinson and Ray Diaz start the John R. Lewis dedication ceremony at the Quarry Amphitheater
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Weekender: Patti Smith’s day in Santa Cruz highlights today’s abbreviated Weekender. Read the whole thing here.

A SHOOT FOR THE AGES: The saga of Sleepy John’s retirement send-off

midsummer membership sale on Lookout

Daily Recap

UCSC PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (Construction well underway on new student housing)

Santa Cruz County Job Board

click to play our puzzle of the day

That’s all we have for you today. Check back with us tomorrow for some Friday headlines.

Max Chun
Correspondent

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun

Past Newsletters

Follow Lookout on social media